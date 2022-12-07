 VIVE Collision Kicks Off Toys for Tots Toy Drive
VIVE Collision Kicks Off Toys for Tots Toy Drive

Crash Champions Donates 12 Recycled Rides in November

Classic Collision Adds Third Location in Minnesota

Car ADAS Announces 18th Location
Consolidators

VIVE Collision Kicks Off Toys for Tots Toy Drive

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

VIVE Collision announced it is partnering with the Marines in a Toys for Tots drive this holiday season to deliver new, unwrapped toys to needy children.

The Toys for Tots toy drive kickoff at Clarkstown International Collision in Nanuet, N.Y., was a huge success and jumpstarted VIVE Collision’s season of giving.

VIVE Collision has placed Toys for Tots collection boxes at many shop locations across the Northeast where new, unwrapped toys will be accepted through Dec. 20.

Rich Tanchyk, vice president of VIVE Collision, and Rocky Graziano and Dale Robinson of the Marine Corps League recently made a special visit to Clarkstown International Collision in Nanuet, N.Y., to spread the holiday cheer, and employees of Clarkstown International Collision happily donated toys. Customers and visitors are welcome to make donations during the holidays at one of the six designated shop locations. The locations include:

  • Clarkstown International Collision, Nanuet, N.Y.
  • Don Joe Auto Body, Great Neck, N.Y.
  • ACME Auto, Northampton, Mass.
  • Crown Collision – Pawtucket, Pawtucket, R.I.
  • R.P. Bell Collision, Saco, Maine
  • Hamden Auto Body, Hamden, Conn.

“Holidays and Christmas are a time for sharing and giving,” said Vartan Jerian Jr., CEO of VIVE Collision. “VIVE Collision is proud to join with the Marines to help make Christmas brighter for kids in the service areas. We are proud to be able to give back and help deserving charities.”

For more information on VIVE Collision, visit vivecollision.com.

