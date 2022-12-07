News: Last Chance for Collision Repairers to Grade Insurers
Consolidators
VIVE Collision Kicks Off Toys for Tots Toy Drive
VIVE Collision announced it is partnering with the Marines in a Toys for Tots drive this holiday season to deliver new, unwrapped toys to needy children.
VIVE Collision has placed Toys for Tots collection boxes at many shop locations across the Northeast where new, unwrapped toys will be accepted through Dec. 20.
Rich Tanchyk, vice president of VIVE Collision, and Rocky Graziano and Dale Robinson of the Marine Corps League recently made a special visit to Clarkstown International Collision in Nanuet, N.Y., to spread the holiday cheer, and employees of Clarkstown International Collision happily donated toys. Customers and visitors are welcome to make donations during the holidays at one of the six designated shop locations. The locations include:
- Clarkstown International Collision, Nanuet, N.Y.
- Don Joe Auto Body, Great Neck, N.Y.
- ACME Auto, Northampton, Mass.
- Crown Collision – Pawtucket, Pawtucket, R.I.
- R.P. Bell Collision, Saco, Maine
- Hamden Auto Body, Hamden, Conn.
“Holidays and Christmas are a time for sharing and giving,” said Vartan Jerian Jr., CEO of VIVE Collision. “VIVE Collision is proud to join with the Marines to help make Christmas brighter for kids in the service areas. We are proud to be able to give back and help deserving charities.”
For more information on VIVE Collision, visit vivecollision.com.