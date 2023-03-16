 VIVE Collision Promotes Brian Walker to Chief Financial Officer - BodyShop Business

BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

VIVE Collision Promotes Brian Walker to Chief Financial Officer

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

VIVE Collision in New York, N.Y., announced it has promoted Brian Walker to chief financial officer.

To name a few of his accomplishments during his tenure at VIVE, Walker spearheaded the implementation of VIVE Collision’s proprietary in-house accounting system, developed VIVE’s robust and transparent financial reporting capabilities, and scaled the finance and accounting departments as the business grew.

“We have built a strong accounting and finance function,” said Walker. “Our team is even stronger, and we wouldn’t be where we are without them.”

Added VIVE Collison CEO Vartan Jerian Jr., “Brian embodies the three pillars of VIVE — people, process and passion — and I am excited to watch Brian continue to grow and develop as a leader within our rapidly growing company,”

Walker has over 10 years of financial leadership experience, including seven-plus years of private equity portfolio company experience. Most recently, Walker helped grow a private equity-backed, multi-site healthcare services company to over 85 locations. He holds a B.S. in accounting from the University of Delaware and an MBA from Drexel University.

Walker resides in New Jersey with his wife Melissa, two sons, Jake and Logan, and daughter Emma. He enjoys vacationing with his family, attending the kids’ soccer and baseball games, and visiting the Jersey Shore.

“It has been a pleasure working with Vartan and every VIVE employee,” Walker said. “People are central to VIVE Collision, and the skills and knowledge of each team member have been paramount. As a result, the locations continue to perform and exceed expectations. I’m looking forward to continued success in 2023 and for years to come.”

