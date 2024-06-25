Volvo Cars Starts Production of Fully Electric EX90 SUV

Volvo Car USA LLC announced that its factory outside Charleston, S.C., recently started building its new electric flagship SUV — with the first customer deliveries scheduled for the second half of this year.

The EX90 not only expands Volvo’s portfolio of fully electric cars, but also represents a paradigm shift for the company as it is the first Volvo car powered by core computing technology — a technology that enables a new era of safety.

The first customer-bound EX90 that rolled off the Charleston line was a striking model painted in Denim Blue, destined for a customer in the U.S. later this year.

“The fully electric Volvo EX90 is the start of a new era for Volvo Cars — a new era for safety, sustainability and human-centric technology,” said Jim Rowan, chief executive for Volvo. “The EX90 is proudly manufactured in the USA and reflects our long-term commitment to our people in South Carolina and the broader US market.”

Volvo’s first manufacturing plant in the U.S. opened in the summer of 2018 just outside Charleston, one of the oldest and most storied cities in the country. Today, the Charleston plant produces the EX90 and the S60 sedan, and it has the capacity to build up to 150,000 cars per year.

In recent years, Volvo made extensive investments in the facility. The body shop and paint shop have been renewed and expanded significantly, while the plant now also has a state-of-the-art battery pack production line.

The EX90 is based on Volvo’s next generation, born-electric EV technology base, with a fully electric range of up to 300 miles. The EX90 is designed to be the safest Volvo car to date, powered by next-generation passive and active safety technology and software informed by a broad suite of sensors.

Rooted in Volvo’s Scandinavian design principles, the EX90 offers modern proportions that optimize safety, efficiency and aesthetics. Thanks to its true seven-seater configuration, it is an ideal companion for the entire family, full of space, versatility and comfort.

The EX90 comes with a powerful core system, is always connected and can be improved over time through software updates. These updates are delivered by Volvo’s software engineers, enabled by AI and informed by real-time data collection.

