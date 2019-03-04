Volvo to Introduce Speed Limiter on All New Vehicles

Volvo has announced that it will introduce a 112-mph speed limiter on all new vehicles to increase its safety credentials and continue to work towards eliminating passenger fatalities by 2020, according to an article from Reuters.

To meet the company’s self-made “Vision 2020” target of zero deaths or serious injuries, Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson said it is unlikely to meet the goal without additional measures to address driver behavior, according to the article.

In addition to the speed cap, Volvo plans to deploy technology using cameras that monitor the driver’s state and attentiveness to prevent people from driving while distracted or intoxicated.

Volvo is also considering lower geo-fenced speed limits to slow cars around areas such as schools to “start a conversation” with OEMs and lawmakers about using such technology to improve safety, according to the article.

