VW/Audi Surround View Camera Calibration

In this episode of Auto Pros On The Road, Joe Keene and Jacqui Van Ham visit Joel Bokelman and the team at ChangingGears in Cincinnati, OH.

This episode is sponsored by Fram.

ChangingGears is a non-profit organization that was founded to help eliminate transportation inequities that exist in Cincinnati. Determined to be the change that he envisioned in the world, Executive Director Joel Bokelman and his wife Marnie founded ChangingGears a decade ago as a way to combine his love for cars with a desire to help in a tangible way.