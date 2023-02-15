VW/Audi Surround View Camera Calibration

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses how to calibrate the surround view system on a Volkswagen/Audi vehicle. This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.
Cincinnati, Ohio non-profit brings cars and people together to remove transportation barriers, build community.
In this episode of Auto Pros On The Road, Joe Keene and Jacqui Van Ham visit Joel Bokelman and the team at ChangingGears in Cincinnati, OH.
This episode is sponsored by Fram.
ChangingGears is a non-profit organization that was founded to help eliminate transportation inequities that exist in Cincinnati. Determined to be the change that he envisioned in the world, Executive Director Joel Bokelman and his wife Marnie founded ChangingGears a decade ago as a way to combine his love for cars with a desire to help in a tangible way.
Micki Woods interviews three-shop owner Jerald Stiele on whether or not it’s possible to do quality repairs as a DRP.
The Auto Pros visit Hybrid Shop of the Carolinas and Auto Shop of the Carolinas in Charlotte, N.C. This episode is sponsored by Autolite.
Joe Keene uses Hunter Engineering alignment equipment with ADASLink to do a proper alignment for ADAS calibration.
Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses how to calibrate the intelligent Around View Monitor system on a Nissan.
A new IIHS survey indicates that among consumers who reported that at least one ADAS system had been repaired for any reason, about half said they had issues with the features after the job was completed.
The master class program covers advanced topics such as Tesla Service Information and Diagnostics, ADAS Service, and European-make Diagnostics.
Hunter Engineering has announced a new integration of its unmanned inspection equipment with Dealerlogix, a leading provider of fixed ops software for automotive dealerships, and its all-in-one service workflow suite.
Hunter will be exhibiting WinAlign 17.1’s new capabilities Jan. 27-29 at booth no. 1133 at NADA in Dallas.