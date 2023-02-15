 VW/Audi Surround View Camera Calibration

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses how to calibrate the surround view system on a VW/Audi vehicle.

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses how to calibrate the surround view system on a Volkswagen/Audi vehicle. This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.

