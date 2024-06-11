 Walmec AMD-035 Membrane Dryer for Ultra Clean and Dry Air

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Products

Walmec AMD-035 Membrane Dryer for Ultra Clean and Dry Air

The AMD-035 Membrane Dryer is the best choice for waterborne paint applications or other sensitive tasks that require the highest standard of clean and dry compressed air.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Walmec North America AMD-035 Membrane Dryer is the best choice when your compressed air application requires ultra clean and ultra dry air. It has a four-stage pre-filtration that’s critical to the longevity and function of the Membrane Dryer, and a flow rating of 35 SCFM and maximum working pressures of 150 PSI.

Related Articles

The first- and second-stage filters remove moisture, liquids, dust, rust, scale and other contaminants to five microns. An automatic float drain under the second-stage filter opens and expels all collected liquids whenever an ounce or more is present. It’s fully automatic with no continuous air loss. The third and fourth stages remove any remaining particles down to .01 microns as well as absorbing any remaining moisture or oil vapors. The membrane dryer lowers the humidity level by venting it harmlessly into the surrounding atmosphere. A flexible input hose assembly eliminates the hazards of damage from vibrations in piped compressed air systems and allows the Membrane Dryer itself to be installed in any position.

The four-stage pre-filtration includes differential pressure gauges and comes complete with mounting brackets. The differential pressure gauges provide a visual indication of required maintenance which is easily done by installing the appropriate service kits. No need to remove the unit from the compressed air system.

Walmec North America understands the importance of improving and extending the life cycle of tools and equipment. The AMD-035 Membrane Dryer is the best choice for applications such as waterborne paints or other sensitive tasks that require the highest standard of clean and dry compressed air. It’s easy to install, use and maintain. For more information, call Walmec North America at (866) 764-8377 or visit www.walmecna.com.

You May Also Like

Products

Mayhew Expands Dominator Pro Pry Bar Line

Mayhew Tools has added two new orange- and green-handled pry bars to their longstanding Dominator Pro Pry Bar product line.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. has added two new pry bars to their longstanding Dominator Pro Pry Bar product line. The new tools, a 36” orange- and 36” green-handled pry bar, fill a void in the extensive product line comprised of multi-color and length options. With the popularity of the green- and orange-handled pry bars, Mayhew listened to what consumers wanted in making this additional size available.

Read Full Article

More Products Posts
KBS Bed Liner Protects Truck Beds and Body Panels

KBS Bed Liner protects truck beds, body panels and under the vehicle with a tough, flexible and scratch-resistant polyurethane coating.

By Jason Stahl
Snap-on Wraps Up National Welding Month with Hot Products 

Snap-on is notching up both gear and tools with a high-powered heat gun, MIG welder and protective jacket designed with welding professionals in mind.

By Jason Stahl
Kaeser Announces Expansion of KAirFree Program

Kaeser Compressors’ KAirFree service has been expanded to include 30-, 50- and 100-hp options with guaranteed compressed air for a fixed monthly fee.

By Jason Stahl
Dent Fix Introduces Cold Adhesive Glue Pad Set

The kit is a great way for collision repairers to quickly and safely move large areas of metal efficiently when paired with a separately sourced slide hammer.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Snap-on Takes the Heat Off Upgrading A/C Service Lines

Snap-on helps shops take the heat off upgrading and adding A/C service with products ranging from recyclers to leak detectors and enhanced protective equipment.

By Jason Stahl
Florida Pneumatic Introduces New AIRCAT 6410 3/16″ Air Hydraulic Riveter

The new AIRCAT 6410 3/16” Air Hydraulic Riveter features 2,000 lbs. of pull force and is designed to handle both 5/32” and 3/16” steel and aluminum structural rivets.

By Jason Stahl
Polyvance Extends Promotional Pricing on 6180 MiniFuzer

The recent promotional user pricing of $499.95 on the 6180 MiniFuzer Hot Air Plastic Welding Station will continue indefinitely.

By Jason Stahl
Auto Magic Launches Liquid Clay Decon

Liquid Clay Decon is a spray-on and rinse-away, color-changing and pH-neutral exterior decontaminant that is safe on all exterior substrates.

By Jason Stahl