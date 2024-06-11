Walmec AMD-035 Membrane Dryer for Ultra Clean and Dry Air

The Walmec North America AMD-035 Membrane Dryer is the best choice when your compressed air application requires ultra clean and ultra dry air. It has a four-stage pre-filtration that’s critical to the longevity and function of the Membrane Dryer, and a flow rating of 35 SCFM and maximum working pressures of 150 PSI.

The first- and second-stage filters remove moisture, liquids, dust, rust, scale and other contaminants to five microns. An automatic float drain under the second-stage filter opens and expels all collected liquids whenever an ounce or more is present. It’s fully automatic with no continuous air loss. The third and fourth stages remove any remaining particles down to .01 microns as well as absorbing any remaining moisture or oil vapors. The membrane dryer lowers the humidity level by venting it harmlessly into the surrounding atmosphere. A flexible input hose assembly eliminates the hazards of damage from vibrations in piped compressed air systems and allows the Membrane Dryer itself to be installed in any position.

The four-stage pre-filtration includes differential pressure gauges and comes complete with mounting brackets. The differential pressure gauges provide a visual indication of required maintenance which is easily done by installing the appropriate service kits. No need to remove the unit from the compressed air system.

Walmec North America understands the importance of improving and extending the life cycle of tools and equipment. The AMD-035 Membrane Dryer is the best choice for applications such as waterborne paints or other sensitive tasks that require the highest standard of clean and dry compressed air. It’s easy to install, use and maintain. For more information, call Walmec North America at (866) 764-8377 or visit www.walmecna.com.