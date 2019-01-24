Waymo to Build Autonomous Cars in Michigan

Google’s Waymo self-driving car division has announced plans to build a plant in Michigan to transform vehicles into autonomous cars for its ride service business, according to an article by Reuters.

The proposed deal includes investments of $13.6 million to build a factory in Southeast Michigan. Michigan will contribute an $8 million grant to fund the project, according to reports.

According to media reports, the plan could bring as many as 400 jobs to the region, with 100 positions to start.

Currently, the company integrates its self-driving technology into vehicles from OEMs like the Chrysler Pacifica minivans it is currently using to test the technology in Arizona. In a prior announcement, Waymo said it plans to buy 62,000 Pacificas and 20,000 I-Pace electric SUVs from Jaguar, according to the article.

