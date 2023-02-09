 Welcome to the New "Under the Radar" ADAS Podcast!

Welcome to the New “Under the Radar” ADAS Podcast!

Jason Stahl talks to Chris Gutierrez, vice president of technology and innovation for Protech Automotive Solutions, about how shops are handling ADAS repairs.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Welcome to “Under the Radar,” a brand-new video podcast focused on advanced driver-assistance systems and the repair operations needed to restore their function.

In this episode, Jason Stahl talks to Chris Gutierrez, vice president of technology and innovation for Protech Automotive Solutions, about:

  • Where collision repairers stand in their learning curve when it comes to ADAS, scanning and calibration
  • What is the best way to handle diagnostic work: in-house, sublet or mobile service?
  • Equipment needs
  • Does every vehicle need a pre-repair scan, post-repair scan and calibration?
  • What consumers should look for in a shop to restore their vehicle’s ADAS systems
  • How to keep up with the lightning-fast pace of technology change
  • Adapting to a new skill set
  • Understanding the liability of not restoring ADAS systems properly
  • And more!

To listen to the audio-only version, see below:

