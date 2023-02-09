Welcome to the New “Under the Radar” ADAS Podcast!

Welcome to “Under the Radar,” a brand-new video podcast focused on advanced driver-assistance systems and the repair operations needed to restore their function.

In this episode, Jason Stahl talks to Chris Gutierrez, vice president of technology and innovation for Protech Automotive Solutions, about:

Where collision repairers stand in their learning curve when it comes to ADAS, scanning and calibration

What is the best way to handle diagnostic work: in-house, sublet or mobile service?

Equipment needs

Does every vehicle need a pre-repair scan, post-repair scan and calibration?

What consumers should look for in a shop to restore their vehicle’s ADAS systems

How to keep up with the lightning-fast pace of technology change

Adapting to a new skill set

Understanding the liability of not restoring ADAS systems properly

And more!

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: