Wesco/Color Compass Acquires WD Co-Auto’s PBE Division

Wesco/Color Compass announced it has acquired WD Co-Auto’s PBE Division. Based in Edmonton, Alberta, WD Co-Auto’s PBE Division serves independent and member-dealer collision centers across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. WD Co-Auto has selected Color Compass as their preferred and exclusive supplier of body shop supplies.

“This partnership will ensure our customers receive the best service, brands and product selection available from a PBE supplier,” said Mike Reid, president of WD Co-Auto.

The combination brings together almost 300 knowledgeable staff from both companies. Customers will have access to the four Color Compass training universities, leading inventory management systems and access to the Color Compass branch network with 14 locations throughout Western Canada.

“We are excited to welcome WD Co-Auto’s body shop customers and employees to the Color Compass organization,” said Gord Milford, president of Color Compass. “Customers, employees and vendors alike will have access to best-in-class service, product selection and business resources across an expanded organization, and we look forward to continuing our many growth initiatives together.”