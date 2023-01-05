Wesco Group Expands in Ontario

Color Compass Corporation, part of the Wesco Group, has acquired Treschak Enterprises located in Welland, Ontario, Canada. This acquisition expands the footprint of Canada’s largest independent auto body supply distributor within the Canadian marketplace.

Color Compass Corporation is an auto body and industrial supply distributor that has a prominent history of strategic market growth and acquisitions dating back to 1959. The addition of Treschak Enterprises is a developing strategy of expansion within the Ontario marketplace.

“Treschak Enterprises aligns with Color Compass’s values and mission of providing sustainable and profitable business solutions of fostering continuous improvements by creating a culture of caring for our people, our suppliers and our customers,” said Gord Milford, president of Color Compass Corporation. “We are very excited to have the Treschak team part of our family.”

Treschak Enterprises has been servicing the Ontario auto body collision market for the past 35 years. The team has built a solid reputation with customers and strives to work with them as partners in their business. Using innovative support systems, streamlined vendor management and a strong support team, Treschak customers become more profitable and productive. Pride of ownership is highly recognized with dedicated service and highly recognizable supplier partners and products.

The combined Wesco Group, which includes Wesco, Color Compass, Kemperle and Capital, makes it one of the largest privately-held PBE distributors in North America servicing customers from more than 134 stores, 13 distribution centers, 12 equipment divisions and 11 training centers.

For more information, visit wescopbe.com.