Video

What’s New at Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions?

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

What does All Star Auto Parts’ acquisition of Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions mean?
Todd Deranek, director of sales and marketing for Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions, discusses All Star Auto Parts’ (formerly All Star Auto Lights) acquisition of Blackburn and what it means for collision repair customers from the Babcox Garage Studio & Training Center. For more information, visit blackburnwheels.com.

