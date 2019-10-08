Body Shop Business
News/equipment
ago

What’s on Your Shop’s Christmas List?

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Spanesi Americas Hires New Area Manager for Canada

SCRS Announces Details for 2019 OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit at SEMA Show

What's on Your Shop's Christmas List?

I-CAR Enhances Core Education and Recognition Programs

Miller Announces My Miller Milestone Giveaway

Growing Percentage of Body Shops Billing and Being Paid for Processing Total Losses

CollisionPros to Celebrate Reopening After Devastating Camp Fire

U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Discusses Anti-Competitiveness of ‘Most Favored Nation’ Clauses

Big Sky Collision Network Acquires EZ Body Shop

Snap-On Debuts Twin Torch Synergic Double-Pulse MIG Welder

Everyone has been eyeing that one piece of equipment or tool for their shop. What’s on your wish list this year? What do you hope to see wrapped in a big red bow under your tree this holiday season?

Let us know and you and your shop could be featured in our November issue!

Email BodyShop Business Associate Editor Jenna Kuczkowski at [email protected] with the following information:

  • What tool, piece of equipment or product is on your wish list this year? (Ex. welder, bench, sander, etc. )
  • Is there a specific brand/model you had in mind?
  • Why do you want it? What features does it have that could make your life easier, save you time, increase your profitability, etc.?

Whether it’s a certain welder to allow you to repair according to an OEM’s recommendations or a dust extractor to make your shop environment healthier, WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU!

Show Full Article