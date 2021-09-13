Connect with us

Associations

WIN Accepting Pay-It-Forward Membership Applications

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced it has started a “Pay-It-Forward” campaign to allow current WIN members and non-members to purchase and gift a full 365-day WIN membership for a new member.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This year’s campaign is all about sharing the value of WIN with others in the industry. By participating, donors can designate the yearly gift to go to a recipient of their choice or donate to the “WIN Pick” membership fund and the organization will select a recipient in need.

Thanks to the generosity of its sponsors, members and other industry professionals, for a limited time, WIN is now able to provide several dozen 365-day memberships at no cost and is currently accepting applications.

“We are grateful to those whose generosity goes beyond, to better enrich the collision repair industry and our organization as a whole,” said Jenny Anderson, current chair of WIN. “We’re proud to be able to extend this offer to a limited number of potential new members and strengthen our network with these connections.”

Advertisement

Added WIN Membership Committee member Jennifer Hubbard, “This program is a great way for prospective members to gain entry into a world of resources for women in the collision repair industry. Thanks again to our charitable Pay-It-Forward donors who help make all of this a reality.”

The following criteria will be considered by WIN’s membership committee when awarding a WIN Pick Pay-It-Forward membership:

  • New to the Industry: Corporate. For those in the corporate world who are new (less than one year) to the auto body and collision industry and have not previously been a WIN member.
  • New to the Industry: Local Shop. For those new (less than two years) to a local shop whose primary focus is on auto body collision and have not previously been a WIN member.
  • Between Jobs in the Collision Industry. For anyone who is not currently employed and is actively seeking a corporate or shop position within the auto body and collision industry. Expired WIN members meeting these criteria are welcome to apply.
  • Working in the Industry/Votech Instructor – New to WIN. For those who are new to WIN and membership fees aren’t covered by the employer.

For more information, to sponsor a member or to apply for the WIN Pick Pay it Forward Membership, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: SEMA Hires Operations Manager for SEMA Garage Detroit

Associations: CIECA Connex 2021 to Feature Chad Knaus of Hendrick Motorsports

Associations: CIECA Webinar to Feature CCC Discussing Impact of AI on Claims

Associations: Key Choice Network Adds All Locations as SCRS Members

Advertisement

on

WIN Accepting Pay-It-Forward Membership Applications

on

SEMA Awards Nearly $300,000 in Scholarships

on

AASP/NJ, WMABA Announce NORTHEAST Collision P.R.E.P. Schedule

on

WMABA Releases Consumer Guide to Navigating Collision Repair
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Associations: WIN Accepting Pay-It-Forward Membership Applications

Sponsored Content: Booth Talk’s Jeremy Winters: Optex Premium Body Filler is “Absolutely Amazing”!

Products: Mando Corp. Releases New Line of Cooling Fan Assemblies

Consolidators: CARSTAR MOKAN Raises $10,000 for Cystic Fibrosis

News: Empire Auto Parts Expands in Georgia
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Southern Polyurethanes, Inc.

Southern Polyurethanes, Inc.
Contact: Andy KivesPhone: 706-781-2220
PO Box 1300, Blairsville GA 30514
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Spray Wide and Save Time

Sponsored Content

4 Ways Training Can Help You Succeed During this Time

Sponsored Content

PRIMED FOR PRODUCTIVITY

Sponsored Content

Pro Spot International Launches New PR-5 Mobile Riveting and Bonding Station
Connect
BodyShop Business