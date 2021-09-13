WIN Accepting Pay-It-Forward Membership Applications

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced it has started a “Pay-It-Forward” campaign to allow current WIN members and non-members to purchase and gift a full 365-day WIN membership for a new member.
This year’s campaign is all about sharing the value of WIN with others in the industry. By participating, donors can designate the yearly gift to go to a recipient of their choice or donate to the “WIN Pick” membership fund and the organization will select a recipient in need.
Thanks to the generosity of its sponsors, members and other industry professionals, for a limited time, WIN is now able to provide several dozen 365-day memberships at no cost and is currently accepting applications.
“We are grateful to those whose generosity goes beyond, to better enrich the collision repair industry and our organization as a whole,” said Jenny Anderson, current chair of WIN. “We’re proud to be able to extend this offer to a limited number of potential new members and strengthen our network with these connections.”
Added WIN Membership Committee member Jennifer Hubbard, “This program is a great way for prospective members to gain entry into a world of resources for women in the collision repair industry. Thanks again to our charitable Pay-It-Forward donors who help make all of this a reality.”
The following criteria will be considered by WIN’s membership committee when awarding a WIN Pick Pay-It-Forward membership:
- New to the Industry: Corporate. For those in the corporate world who are new (less than one year) to the auto body and collision industry and have not previously been a WIN member.
- New to the Industry: Local Shop. For those new (less than two years) to a local shop whose primary focus is on auto body collision and have not previously been a WIN member.
- Between Jobs in the Collision Industry. For anyone who is not currently employed and is actively seeking a corporate or shop position within the auto body and collision industry. Expired WIN members meeting these criteria are welcome to apply.
- Working in the Industry/Votech Instructor – New to WIN. For those who are new to WIN and membership fees aren’t covered by the employer.
For more information, to sponsor a member or to apply for the WIN Pick Pay it Forward Membership, click here.