WIN Accepting Pay-It-Forward Membership Applications

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced it has started a “Pay-It-Forward” campaign to allow current WIN members and non-members to purchase and gift a full 365-day WIN membership for a new member.

Click Here to Read More

This year’s campaign is all about sharing the value of WIN with others in the industry. By participating, donors can designate the yearly gift to go to a recipient of their choice or donate to the “WIN Pick” membership fund and the organization will select a recipient in need.

Thanks to the generosity of its sponsors, members and other industry professionals, for a limited time, WIN is now able to provide several dozen 365-day memberships at no cost and is currently accepting applications.

“We are grateful to those whose generosity goes beyond, to better enrich the collision repair industry and our organization as a whole,” said Jenny Anderson, current chair of WIN. “We’re proud to be able to extend this offer to a limited number of potential new members and strengthen our network with these connections.”