WIN Announces 2019 Most Influential Women Award Winners

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced the 2019 honorees for the Most Influential Women (MIW) award. The MIW award is presented to those who have notable achievements in the collision repair industry in 2019. After the review of many worthy applicants, WIN has chosen four industry leaders to receive the MIW honors:

Erica Schaefer, Mopar Collision marketing manager for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Judy Folk, Collision Repair Design Service manager for Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes

Kathy Mello, CEO of TGIF Body Shop, Fremont, Calif.

Yen Hoang, CEO of UYL Color

Since 1999, over 80 women have been recognized for their contributions to the collision repair industry.

“The MIW is a prestigious award, and we felt these women embody what it means to be ‘Most Influential,” said Cheryl Boswell, chief financial officer at DCR Systems, LLC, a 2015 MIW honoree and co-chair of the 2019 MIW Committee. “This year’s recipients know what it means to have achieved a strong family and work life balance. They continue to be a positive role model in their communities and professional environments, as well as their home. We are very excited to celebrate this great honor with them at this year’s educational conference.”

The 2019 winners will be celebrated at a gala on Tuesday, May 7, during the 2019 WIN Educational Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. For MIW award details, criteria and nominations, click here.

If you would like to register to attend the 2019 Educational Conference or the 2019 MIW gala, click here.