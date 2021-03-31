WIN Announces 2021 Most Influential Women Award Winners

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced the recipients of its 2021 Most Influential Women (MIW) awards, honoring women whose career achievements have enhanced the collision repair industry. This year, 10 women will be recognized as MIWs, the largest group to be recognized in the 22 years since the award’s inception.

“This year presented the panel with 10 high-scoring individuals,” said Kathy Mello, chair of WIN’s MIW committee. “This is a testament to the caliber of women in a wide variety of roles who are extreme shining examples of opportunities in the collision industry.”

The winners of the 2021 MIW awards are:

Jennifer Boyer, director of strategy, customer service division, Ford Motor Company

Kelly Broderick, global marketing manager, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes

Ashley Denison, chief information officer, Caliber Collision

Sheryl Driggers, owner, Universal Collision

Lisa Ferguson, regional office manager, Caliber Collision

Shelly Jones, industry relationship coordinator, Ranken Technical College

Kim Kos, general manager, Kavia Auto Body

Sherry Lavoie, area leader, Moody’s Collision Centers

DeLee Powell, owner and president, Baker’s Collision

Tiffany Silva, owner, Accurate Auto Body

“Today, we celebrate 10 phenomenal women in the collision repair industry who have made a difference with their commitment to excellence, mentoring other women and in their communities,” said Marie Peevy, president of Automotive Training Coordinators and a 2018 MIW honoree. “You are a great example to young girls and women that show anything is possible.”