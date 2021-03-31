WIN Announces 2021 Most Influential Women Award Winners

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced the recipients of its 2021 Most Influential Women (MIW) awards, honoring women whose career achievements have enhanced the collision repair industry. This year, 10 women will be recognized as MIWs, the largest group to be recognized in the 22 years since the award’s inception.
“This year presented the panel with 10 high-scoring individuals,” said Kathy Mello, chair of WIN’s MIW committee. “This is a testament to the caliber of women in a wide variety of roles who are extreme shining examples of opportunities in the collision industry.”
The winners of the 2021 MIW awards are:
- Jennifer Boyer, director of strategy, customer service division, Ford Motor Company
- Kelly Broderick, global marketing manager, Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes
- Ashley Denison, chief information officer, Caliber Collision
- Sheryl Driggers, owner, Universal Collision
- Lisa Ferguson, regional office manager, Caliber Collision
- Shelly Jones, industry relationship coordinator, Ranken Technical College
- Kim Kos, general manager, Kavia Auto Body
- Sherry Lavoie, area leader, Moody’s Collision Centers
- DeLee Powell, owner and president, Baker’s Collision
- Tiffany Silva, owner, Accurate Auto Body
“Today, we celebrate 10 phenomenal women in the collision repair industry who have made a difference with their commitment to excellence, mentoring other women and in their communities,” said Marie Peevy, president of Automotive Training Coordinators and a 2018 MIW honoree. “You are a great example to young girls and women that show anything is possible.”
WIN’s 2021 MIW recipients will be celebrated at a gala held during WIN’s 2021 Annual Conference, a virtual event scheduled for May 4-5, 2021.
The MIW award was established in 1999 to recognize women whose leadership, vision and commitment to excellence have enriched the collision repair industry. With the addition of this year’s MIW winners, over 100 women have been recognized for their contributions to the collision repair industry. Winners are chosen by a panel of past MIW honorees, who review nominees and select award recipients based on established criteria, such as industry influence, professional accomplishments, mentorship and community service.
For more information about the Most Influential Women award, visit WIN’s website.
Conference registration is also available online.