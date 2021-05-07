Click Here to Read More

This scholarship is presented annually to deserving students enrolled in a post-secondary collision repair technology program. Each recipient receives a $1,000 scholarship to continue their post-secondary education in collision repair and complimentary registration to attend the 2021 WIN Educational Conference. They are also provided with the opportunity to be mentored by one of the Most Influential Women (MIW) honorees or a member of the WIN board of directors.

“We are so lucky to have such supportive sponsors and members who enable WIN to be able to offer students with this opportunity to advance them in the collision repair industry,” said Debbie Menz, 2021 co-chair of the Scholarship Committee. “We have awarded 11 female students this year who will receive this stipend, along with real mentoring opportunities and exposure to other successful women in the industry.”

Added 2021 Scholarship Committee Co-chair Jeanne Esquivel, “This program is such a big part of our mission at WIN and a great way to give to the future of collision repair. We are proud to have a hand in propelling these women in their careers and beyond.”

The recipients include:

Julie Ascencio Apopka, Florida (Lake Technical College)

Natalie Aulet Bothell, Washington (Lake Washington Institute of Technology)

Lydia Brown Shepherd, Texas (Universal Technical Institute)

Octavie Fonou Kamagang Monroe, Ohio (Scarlet Oaks Career Campus)

Sylvia Fort Torrance, California (El Camino College)

Jamie Folds Daphne, Alabama (Universal Technical Institute)

Kelsey Pena Chicago, Illinois (Lincoln College of Technology)

Hanna Selzer Lewiston, Idaho (Lewis-Clark State College)

Chellcee Williams Chicago, Illinois (Lincoln College of Technology)

Camille Sakizzie Pocatello, Idaho (Idaho State College)

Jessica Arnett Moscow, Idaho (Lewis-Clark State College)

For more information about the WIN scholarship program, click here.