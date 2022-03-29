WIN Announces 2022 Most Influential Women Award Winners

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced the recipients of its 2022 Most Influential Women (MIW) awards, honoring women whose career achievements have enhanced the collision repair industry.

Seven phenomenal women will be recognized as MIWs this year at a gala held during WIN’s 2022 Annual Conference May 2-4, 2022 in Greenville, S.C. and online.

“These seven sensational ladies have made a huge impact on the collision repair industry through their dedication to excellence, commitment to their communities and investment in the future through their willingness to mentor other women,” said Rachel Hinson, committee chair of MIW. “Your exemplary journeys show young ladies that anything is possible when you put in the work. We can’t wait to celebrate you at the conference!”

The winners of the 2022 MIW awards are:

Allison Boever, chief human resources officer, Repairify

Alicia Figurelli, vice president, Thomas Greco Publishing

Shirin Hezar, director, strategic accounts, Caliber Collision

Jennifer Hubbard, client engagement manager, CCC

Samantha Kita, regional vice president, operations, Gerber

Debbie Menz, strategic account manager (retired), Axalta

Micki Woods, owner, Micki Woods Marketing Genius for Body Shops

“WIN is excited to recognize seven amazing women with MIW awards this year,” said Kathy Mello, committee co-chair of WIN. “These industry professionals serve as shining examples of the array of opportunities that are available in collision as well as testaments to the positive impact that women can have in this field.”



The Most Influential Women award was established in 1999 to recognize women whose leadership, vision and commitment to excellence have enriched the collision repair industry. With the addition of this year’s MIWs, over 100 women have been recognized for their contributions to the collision repair industry. Winners are chosen by a panel of past MIWs, which reviews nominees and selects award recipients based on established criteria, such as industry influence, professional accomplishments, mentorship and community service.