WIN Announces 2023 Most Influential Women Award Recipients

In celebration of 2023 International Women’s Day, the Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced the recipients of its 2023 Most Influential Women (MIW) awards, honoring women whose career achievements have enhanced the collision repair industry.

Six remarkable women will be recognized as new MIWs this year at a gala held during WIN’s 2023 Annual Conference May 1-3, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas.

The MIW award was established in 1999 to recognize women whose leadership, vision and commitment to excellence have enriched the collision repair industry. With the addition of this year’s MIWs, over 100 women have been recognized by WIN for their contributions to the collision repair industry. Winners are chosen by an independent selection committee comprised of industry professionals, which reviews nominees and selects award recipients based on established criteria such as industry influence, professional accomplishments, mentorship and community service.

The winners of the 2023 MIW awards are:

Traci Calkins, regional sales manager, PPG

April Lausch, collision center manager, Faulkner Collision Center of Lancaster

Lakeitria Luter, director, Service King/Crash Champions

Yohanna Peet, training program manager, Caliber

Jaime Shewbridge, welding instructor, I-CAR

Sabrina Thring, chief operation officer, Driven Brands

“Through their dedication to excellence, commitment to community and investment in the future through their willingness to mentor other women, these six extraordinary ladies have made a huge impact on the collision repair industry,” said Jenny Anderson, immediate past chairperson of WIN and 2023 committee chair of MIW. “Their exemplary journeys show all women that anything is possible when you put in the work.”

Added MIW Committee Co-chair Rachel Hinson, “These industry professionals serve as shining examples of the array of opportunities that are available in collision repair, as well as testaments to the positive impact that women can have in this and all other fields. WIN is excited to recognize six amazing women with MIW awards this year. We can’t wait to celebrate you at this year’s conference!”

Registration is now open for WIN’s 2023 Educational Conference. This year’s conference, with the theme of “Reimagining Tomorrow”, will be held May 1-3, 2023 at the WESTIN San Antonio Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas. Attendees will experience three days of industry learning, mentorship, celebration and community giveback. They will celebrate women in collision repair by acknowledging new scholarships, taking part in scholarship fundraising and honoring this year’s MIW recipients. For those not able to attend in person, there is also a hybrid, online version available. To register for the conference and view the agenda, click here.

For more information on WIN, click here.