WIN Announces Dates, Times for Annual 2021 Conference

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced that its 2021 Virtual Conference will be held May 4-5, 2021, starting at 10 a.m. EST.

This year’s conference, themed “Stronger Together,” will be reflected throughout the agenda of the two-day event that brings education, connection and celebration to collision industry professionals each year. The conference is free for WIN members and $149 for non-members.

“Now more than ever in these stressful times of working through the pandemic, our members have shown a true resilience and can-do attitude,” said Wendy Rogers, co-chair of the WIN Conference Committee. “For our 2021 Educational Conference this year, we ask that they mark their calendars so they can join us for two days of industry learning, mentorship, celebration and community giveback.”

Added WIN Conference Committee Co-Chair Kim Frasher, “WIN is excited to explore a new way to deliver our annual Educational Conference. We have so many amazing things planned – albeit in a virtual setting – there will be many opportunities to interact. We will celebrate women in collision repair by awarding close to a dozen new scholarships, community giveback and honoring this year’s Most Influential Women recipients. We welcome all WIN members and non-members to participate.”

The 2021 Virtual Annual Conference will feature:

Live and playback-enabled content to fit attendees’ schedules

Exciting new topics relevant to all aspects of the collision industry

Fun interactive features including giveaways

Virtual Scholarship Walk which will be open to families, partners and co-workers

National media panels discussing the industry’s latest trends

For more information, visit womensindustrynetwork.com.