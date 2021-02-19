Connect with us

Associations

WIN Announces Dates, Times for Annual 2021 Conference

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced that its 2021 Virtual Conference will be held May 4-5, 2021, starting at 10 a.m. EST.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This year’s conference, themed “Stronger Together,” will be reflected throughout the agenda of the two-day event that brings education, connection and celebration to collision industry professionals each year. The conference is free for WIN members and $149 for non-members.

“Now more than ever in these stressful times of working through the pandemic, our members have shown a true resilience and can-do attitude,” said Wendy Rogers, co-chair of the WIN Conference Committee. “For our 2021 Educational Conference this year, we ask that they mark their calendars so they can join us for two days of industry learning, mentorship, celebration and community giveback.”

Added WIN Conference Committee Co-Chair Kim Frasher, “WIN is excited to explore a new way to deliver our annual Educational Conference. We have so many amazing things planned – albeit in a virtual setting – there will be many opportunities to interact. We will celebrate women in collision repair by awarding close to a dozen new scholarships, community giveback and honoring this year’s Most Influential Women recipients. We welcome all WIN members and non-members to participate.”

The 2021 Virtual Annual Conference will feature:

  • Live and playback-enabled content to fit attendees’ schedules
  • Exciting new topics relevant to all aspects of the collision industry
  • Fun interactive features including giveaways
  • Virtual Scholarship Walk which will be open to families, partners and co-workers
  • National media panels discussing the industry’s latest trends

For more information, visit womensindustrynetwork.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Associations: WIN Opens Scholarship Program Applications for 2021

Associations: CIECA Forms New Emerging Technologies Data Standards Committee

Associations: AASP/NJ Launches New Health Plan Benefit

Associations: CIECA Announces 2021 Board of Trustees, Award Winners

Advertisement

on

WIN Announces Dates, Times for Annual 2021 Conference

on

Association News

on

AASP/NJ to Host Virtual ADAS Seminar

on

CIECA Announces Next Generation of Collision Industry Standards
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Electric Vehicle Share in U.S. Reaches Record Levels in 2020

Products: Walmec’s 5 Micron Filter Removes Contaminants from Compressed Air

Associations: WIN Announces Dates, Times for Annual 2021 Conference

Consolidators: Consolidator Report

Legislation: Legislative Report
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Opus IVS/Drew Technologies

Opus IVS/Drew Technologies
3915 Research Park Drive, Ann Arbor MI 48108
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Portable, inflatable shelters let you work smarter in a mobile environment
Connect