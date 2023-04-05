 WIN Announces Full Speaker Slate for 2023 Conference

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Associations

WIN Announces Full Speaker Slate for 2023 Conference

This year’s conference, under the theme of "Reimagining Tomorrow", will take place May 1-3, 2023 at the Westin San Antonio Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced the keynote speakers and full slate of in-depth professional sessions, networking and community outreach programming for its 2023 conference. This year’s conference, under the theme of “Reimagining Tomorrow”, will take place May 1-3, 2023 at the Westin San Antonio Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas. Registration closes April 24, and there is also a virtual attendance option available.

Related Articles

WIN 2023 Educational Conference attendees this year will experience three days of industry learning, mentorship, celebration and community giveback. Women in collision repair will be celebrated by recognizing scholarship winners, taking part in community outreach and honoring this year’s Most Influential Women (MIW) recipients. All of these activities will take place nearby the famed San Antonio River Walk.

“Whether it’s experiencing the networking and mentorship that always flourishes at the WIN conference or getting to reunite with amazing women in the industry that come from all over the country, we’re thrilled to be able to again offer a flexible conference experience for our supporters and members,” said Yolanda Sandor and Blair Womble, co-chairs of the WIN 2023 Educational Conference.

Event programming begins May 1 at 10 a.m. CDT and concludes May 3 at noon CDT. This year’s conference offers several timely topics presented by several prominent speakers, including:

  • Gina Schaefer  Finding and Using Your Own Super Powers: Helping Women to Succeed in Business. Schaefer is founder and CEO of a chain of Ace Hardware stores located in Washington D.C., Baltimore and the surrounding suburbs. She is a passionate entrepreneur who grew her company from one to 13 stores and now leads a multimillion-dollar business employing more than 300 people. As a former member of the Ace Hardware Corporation board of directors, she is dedicated to maintaining a strong corporate culture, supporting small businesses and helping women to succeed in all aspects of the hardware industry.
  • Patricia Walsh — Reimagining Achievement in the Face of Adversity. Walsh owns a world record in the ironman distance triathlon (140 miles), was a 2016 Paralympian and is a five-time U.S. national champion. Walsh speaks to overcoming diversity and adapting to change by setting specific goals and planning regular testing, with the aim of proving your capability to yourself first. This confidence, built over time, then makes a person more resilient.
  • Shayla Riviera — Unleashing the Power of Your Story. Riviera is an aerospace engineer that worked with NASA on the Space Shuttle program and the Space Station.  She later became a corporate trainer, speaker, comedian, writer and professor with her alma mater, Texas A&M University. Riviera applies her humor and expertise as a speaker to benefit non-profits and schools.She has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops stationed around the globe and having a 30-minute comedy special on HBO Max.
  • Charlotte Creech — The Future Is Now: The Reimagining Work and Workplace. Creech is the executive director of Innovation for USAA and an innovation executive, an entrepreneur and a community builder. As a mission-driven business leader, social entrepreneur and community advocate with a devoted passion for supporting the military and veteran community, she has 15-plus years of experience ranging from Fortune 500 companies to venture-backed tech startups.
  • Maysoon Zayid — Zayid is a comedian, actress, writer and disability advocate, and is the co-founder/co-executive producer of the New York Arab American Comedy Festival and The Muslim Funny Fest. She was a full-time on air contributor to “Countdown with Keith Olbermann” and a columnist for The Daily Beast. She has appeared on 60 Minutes, CNN, ABC News and Oprah Winfrey Networks.
  • Blue Ribbon Industry Panel — Hiring and Retaining Good People in Collision Repair. Moderated by: Jamie Shackelford, director of industry intelligence, Caliber Collision. Panelists include: Jennifer Maher (Tech Force); Megan Sullivan (GM); Yohanna Peet (Caliber Collision); Keith Schaefer (UTI); Olivia Peterson (Gerber); and Mica Carawan (USAA).
WIN Gives Back

Over the years, WIN has prioritized service to the communities where it is gathering, extending its impact beyond the collision repair industry. The organization will be holding an event benefiting the network’s local charity of choice this year, Soldiers Angels, by making no-sew blankets to deployed soldiers, veterans and wounded service members. WIN attendees will also be writing cards of support to be included in care packages that are shipped to deployed service members around the world.

There will be a Recycled Rides giveaway on the roof top of the InterPark parking garage across the street from the Westin. This will be an NABC event in partnership with USAA and Caliber Collision. Two restored cars will be gifted to veterans.

In addition, the annual WIN Scholarship Walk is a fundraiser event as part of WIN’s commitment to driving the future of the collision repair industry. Originally held in conjunction with just the annual conference, the walk has evolved in recent years to allow friends, family and colleagues from across the industry to participate.

The 2023 walk registration opened back in February, and participants are encouraged to join a team and compete for leaderboard prizes. This year’s walk will take place on the famed San Antonio River Walk beginning adjacent to the headquarters hotel.

The conference will also feature the signature WIN Gala celebrating women across the industry, including the presentation of MIW awards to the recently announced 2023 recipients. This year, the awards program will be expanded to honor its scholarship recipients and other women in WIN and the collision repair industry.

The conference rate for WIN members is $625; non-members is $650. Registration for in-person attendees closes on April 24. There is also a virtual attendee rate for $175.

To register for the conference and view the agenda, click here.

For more information on WIN, visit womensindustrynetwork.com

You May Also Like

Associations

Auto Care Association Hires Director of Web, Digital Experience

The Auto Care Association announced Kyle Hardy as its new director of web and digital experience.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Auto Care Association announced Kyle Hardy as its new director of web and digital experience. Hardy will lead and execute the strategy for the association’s digital member experience, including the website, content library and other web-based platforms utilized by its members.

Hardy is a digital strategist with a background in communication who has specialized in UX design and product development for the last several years.

Read Full Article

More Associations Posts
SCRS Announces Digital Access to 2022 SEMA RDE Sessions

SCRS announced that all Repairer Driven Education sessions recorded during the 2022 SEMA Show are now available for digital access.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Celebrates 30 Years of Advancing Women in Aftermarket

The SEMA Businesswomen’s Network is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SCRS Announces Candidates for 2023 Annual Election

The SCRS is inviting active members to take part in the annual election for the SCRS board of directors on Tuesday, April 11 at 5:15 p.m. at the Omni Richmond, Va.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SCRS Members Discuss Blend Study Live from SEMA Stage

SCRS announced that collision repairers can watch a discussion of the association’s blend study that was recorded live from the 2022 SEMA Show stage.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

CIECA Webinar: Adapting to Speed of Change in Collision

CIECA’s next webinar, “How to Adapt to the Speed of Change in the Collision Industry … Without Getting Crushed,” is scheduled for Thursday, March 30 at 2 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ABAT to Hold 6th Annual Skeet Shoot

The Auto Body Association of Texas is holding its 6th annual skeet shoot on Thursday, May 11 at Elm Fork Shooting Sports in Dallas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces Classic Collision as New Corporate Member

Based in Atlanta, Ga., Classic Collision was established in 1983 with a single goal: to offer quality service to its customers with integrity and honesty. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
WIN Announces 2023 Most Influential Women Award Recipients

The Women’s Industry Network annually honors women whose career achievements have enhanced the collision repair industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers