WIN Announces Full Speaker Slate for 2023 Conference

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced the keynote speakers and full slate of in-depth professional sessions, networking and community outreach programming for its 2023 conference. This year’s conference, under the theme of “Reimagining Tomorrow”, will take place May 1-3, 2023 at the Westin San Antonio Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas. Registration closes April 24, and there is also a virtual attendance option available.

WIN 2023 Educational Conference attendees this year will experience three days of industry learning, mentorship, celebration and community giveback. Women in collision repair will be celebrated by recognizing scholarship winners, taking part in community outreach and honoring this year’s Most Influential Women (MIW) recipients. All of these activities will take place nearby the famed San Antonio River Walk.

“Whether it’s experiencing the networking and mentorship that always flourishes at the WIN conference or getting to reunite with amazing women in the industry that come from all over the country, we’re thrilled to be able to again offer a flexible conference experience for our supporters and members,” said Yolanda Sandor and Blair Womble, co-chairs of the WIN 2023 Educational Conference.

Event programming begins May 1 at 10 a.m. CDT and concludes May 3 at noon CDT. This year’s conference offers several timely topics presented by several prominent speakers, including:

Gina Schaefer — Finding and Using Your Own Super Powers: Helping Women to Succeed in Business. Schaefer is founder and CEO of a chain of Ace Hardware stores located in Washington D.C., Baltimore and the surrounding suburbs. She is a passionate entrepreneur who grew her company from one to 13 stores and now leads a multimillion-dollar business employing more than 300 people. As a former member of the Ace Hardware Corporation board of directors, she is dedicated to maintaining a strong corporate culture, supporting small businesses and helping women to succeed in all aspects of the hardware industry.

Patricia Walsh — Reimagining Achievement in the Face of Adversity . Walsh owns a world record in the ironman distance triathlon (140 miles), was a 2016 Paralympian and is a five-time U.S. national champion. Walsh speaks to overcoming diversity and adapting to change by setting specific goals and planning regular testing, with the aim of proving your capability to yourself first. This confidence, built over time, then makes a person more resilient.

Shayla Riviera — Unleashing the Power of Your Story. Riviera is an aerospace engineer that worked with NASA on the Space Shuttle program and the Space Station. She later became a corporate trainer, speaker, comedian, writer and professor with her alma mater, Texas A&M University. Riviera applies her humor and expertise as a speaker to benefit non-profits and schools.She has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops stationed around the globe and having a 30-minute comedy special on HBO Max.

Kelli Doherty — What’s The Latest on EV and Keeping up with the Future. Doherty is the independent aftermarket collision manager at General Motors. She has been with GM for over 20 years, with more than three years supporting its collision program.

Charlotte Creech — The Future Is Now: The Reimagining Work and Workplace. Creech is the executive director of Innovation for USAA and an innovation executive, an entrepreneur and a community builder. As a mission-driven business leader, social entrepreneur and community advocate with a devoted passion for supporting the military and veteran community, she has 15-plus years of experience ranging from Fortune 500 companies to venture-backed tech startups.

Maysoon Zayid — Zayid is a comedian, actress, writer and disability advocate, and is the co-founder/co-executive producer of the New York Arab American Comedy Festival and The Muslim Funny Fest. She was a full-time on air contributor to “Countdown with Keith Olbermann” and a columnist for The Daily Beast. She has appeared on 60 Minutes, CNN, ABC News and Oprah Winfrey Networks.

Blue Ribbon Industry Panel — Hiring and Retaining Good People in Collision Repair. Moderated by: Jamie Shackelford, director of industry intelligence, Caliber Collision. Panelists include: Jennifer Maher (Tech Force); Megan Sullivan (GM); Yohanna Peet (Caliber Collision); Keith Schaefer (UTI); Olivia Peterson (Gerber); and Mica Carawan (USAA).

WIN Gives Back

Over the years, WIN has prioritized service to the communities where it is gathering, extending its impact beyond the collision repair industry. The organization will be holding an event benefiting the network’s local charity of choice this year, Soldiers Angels, by making no-sew blankets to deployed soldiers, veterans and wounded service members. WIN attendees will also be writing cards of support to be included in care packages that are shipped to deployed service members around the world.

There will be a Recycled Rides giveaway on the roof top of the InterPark parking garage across the street from the Westin. This will be an NABC event in partnership with USAA and Caliber Collision. Two restored cars will be gifted to veterans.

In addition, the annual WIN Scholarship Walk is a fundraiser event as part of WIN’s commitment to driving the future of the collision repair industry. Originally held in conjunction with just the annual conference, the walk has evolved in recent years to allow friends, family and colleagues from across the industry to participate.

The 2023 walk registration opened back in February, and participants are encouraged to join a team and compete for leaderboard prizes. This year’s walk will take place on the famed San Antonio River Walk beginning adjacent to the headquarters hotel.

The conference will also feature the signature WIN Gala celebrating women across the industry, including the presentation of MIW awards to the recently announced 2023 recipients. This year, the awards program will be expanded to honor its scholarship recipients and other women in WIN and the collision repair industry.

The conference rate for WIN members is $625; non-members is $650. Registration for in-person attendees closes on April 24. There is also a virtual attendee rate for $175.

To register for the conference and view the agenda, click here.

For more information on WIN, visit womensindustrynetwork.com.