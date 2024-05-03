WIN Announces New 2024-25 Board Leadership

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced its 2024-2025 officers and board of directors. The WIN executive board works to ensure the overall health, growth and viability of WIN, provides overall strategic direction, and executes on WIN’s vision and mission for women serving in the collision repair industry.

At the upcoming WIN Annual Conference in Newport Beach, Calif., the new 2024-2025 WIN Executive Committee and board members will be formally presented. The following appointments include:

Chair, Elizabeth Stein, OEC

Vice chair, Laura Kottschade, Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body & Glass.

Treasurer, Janette Tooley, Consolidated Dealers Co-Operative Inc.

Administrative vice chair, Jeanne Esquivel, Entegral, Powered by Enterprise

Secretary, Blair Womble, Caliber Collision

Immediate past chair, Tanya Sweetland, Caliber Collision

New members joining the WIN 2024-2025 board include:

Ellen Sieminski, Boyd Group/Gerber Collision & Glass

Kayla Clark, Classic Collision

Kristi Werner, URG

Leslie Jones, CCC Intelligence Solutions

The following board members will continue their service to the organization:

Susie Frausto, Boyd Group/Gerber Collision & Glass

Kristle Bollans, CSN Collision

Hannah Whitesides, Driven Brands

Lisa Ferguson, I-CAR

Sabrina Simionescu, AkzoNobel

Stacey Simmons, Enterprise Mobility

Concluding their service and rotating off the board are:

Holly Whitley, Allstate

Jenny Anderson, Entegral, Powered by Enterprise

The WIN board consists of representatives from numerous industry segments including collision repair facilities, distributors, suppliers, consultants, paint manufacturers and recyclers.

“WIN offers opportunities for women to advance their professional skills and gain exposure through leadership of a WIN program, team, committee or the board,” said Elizabeth Stein, incoming WIN chair. “During the 2024-2025 program year, the WIN board will continue to lead their teams on initiatives aligned with our goals as well as articulating the WIN experience.”

“To achieve our goals to attract, retain and advance women in collision repair professions, we will continue to focus our efforts on three main initiatives:

Grow membership and engagement to reach more women Develop infrastructure for sustainability of the organization Expand awareness so that the WIN superpower stops being the best kept secret of the industry

The mission of the Women’s Industry Network (WIN) is to support and enhance the role of women in the collision repair industry, promoting education, professional advancement and networking. The WIN board of directors exists to lead the organization in furthering these initiatives.

For more information on WIN, visit womensindustrynetwork.com.