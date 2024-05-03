 WIN Announces New 2024-25 Board Leadership

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Associations

WIN Announces New 2024-25 Board Leadership

The Women's Industry Network executive board executes on WIN’s vision and mission for women serving in the collision repair industry.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced its 2024-2025 officers and board of directors. The WIN executive board works to ensure the overall health, growth and viability of WIN, provides overall strategic direction, and executes on WIN’s vision and mission for women serving in the collision repair industry.

Related Articles

At the upcoming WIN Annual Conference in Newport Beach, Calif., the new 2024-2025 WIN Executive Committee and board members will be formally presented. The following appointments include:

  • Chair, Elizabeth Stein, OEC
  • Vice chair, Laura Kottschade, Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body & Glass.
  • Treasurer, Janette Tooley, Consolidated Dealers Co-Operative Inc.
  • Administrative vice chair, Jeanne Esquivel, Entegral, Powered by Enterprise
  • Secretary, Blair Womble, Caliber Collision
  • Immediate past chair, Tanya Sweetland, Caliber Collision

New members joining the WIN 2024-2025 board include:

  • Ellen Sieminski, Boyd Group/Gerber Collision & Glass
  • Kayla Clark, Classic Collision
  • Kristi Werner, URG
  • Leslie Jones, CCC Intelligence Solutions

The following board members will continue their service to the organization:

  • Susie Frausto, Boyd Group/Gerber Collision & Glass
  • Kristle Bollans, CSN Collision
  • Hannah Whitesides, Driven Brands
  • Lisa Ferguson, I-CAR
  • Sabrina Simionescu, AkzoNobel
  • Stacey Simmons, Enterprise Mobility

Concluding their service and rotating off the board are:

  • Holly Whitley, Allstate
  • Jenny Anderson, Entegral, Powered by Enterprise

The WIN board consists of representatives from numerous industry segments including collision repair facilities, distributors, suppliers, consultants, paint manufacturers and recyclers.

“WIN offers opportunities for women to advance their professional skills and gain exposure through leadership of a WIN program, team, committee or the board,” said Elizabeth Stein, incoming WIN chair. “During the 2024-2025 program year, the WIN board will continue to lead their teams on initiatives aligned with our goals as well as articulating the WIN experience.”   

“To achieve our goals to attract, retain and advance women in collision repair professions, we will continue to focus our efforts on three main initiatives:

  1. Grow membership and engagement to reach more women
  2. Develop infrastructure for sustainability of the organization
  3. Expand awareness so that the WIN superpower stops being the best kept secret of the industry

The mission of the Women’s Industry Network (WIN) is to support and enhance the role of women in the collision repair industry, promoting education, professional advancement and networking. The WIN board of directors exists to lead the organization in furthering these initiatives.

For more information on WIN, visit womensindustrynetwork.com

You May Also Like

Associations

Revv Joins SCRS as Newest Corporate Member

Revv is a tech company focused on providing software tools necessary for the collision industry to calibrate ADAS systems easily, quickly and efficiently.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced that Revv, a technology company leveraging AI-powered ADAS calibration identification resources, has joined as its newest corporate member.

Revv ADAS was founded by software professionals with deep family ties in collision repair, setting out to resolve the immense difficulty of researching ADAS systems and the need for ADAS calibrations.

Read Full Article

More Associations Posts
ASA Announces Support for Youth Apprenticeship Advancement Act

ASA believes the federal government can do more to encourage apprentice programs to ensure independent repair businesses have sufficient manpower.

By Jason Stahl
CIECA Announces National Calibration & Diagnostic Solutions as New Corporate Member

NCDS provides ADAS calibration tooling, OEM diagnostics, training and support to independent garages, dealership body shops and calibration businesses. 

By Jason Stahl
SCRS Announces Candidates for 2024 Annual Election

On April 16, active SCRS members are invited to take part in the annual election for the SCRS board of directors.

By Jason Stahl
Auto Care Association Applauds FTC, DOJ Comments on Right to Repair

The comments were in support of the renewal and expansion of exemptions facilitating consumers’ and businesses’ right to repair their own products.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Auto Care Association Launches REPAIR Act Video Campaign

In the new campaign, shop owners from across the U.S. share their stories on the increased challenges independent repair shops are facing with accessing repair data to service their customers’ vehicles.

By Jason Stahl
AASP/NJ Mourns Loss of Board Member Sam Mikhail

Mikhail was an AASP/NJ Hall of Famer and served on the AASP/NJ board for decades.

By Jason Stahl
SCRS Announces Podium as Newest Corporate Member

Podium provide solutions that allow collision repair centers to capitalize on messaging, customer feedback, online reviews, selling products and requesting payments.

By Jason Stahl
WIN Announces 2024 Most Influential Women Award Recipients

The Most Influential Women awards honor women whose career achievements have enhanced the collision repair industry.

By Jason Stahl