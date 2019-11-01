WIN Announces Opening of Most Influential Women Nominations

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced that nominations for the 2020 Most Influential Women (MIW) awards will open on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 and will be accepted through Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. The recipients will be recognized at the WIN Celebration during the 2020 WIN Educational Conference May 3-5, 2020 in Newport Beach, Calif. Nominations of women working in any segment of the collision repair industry across the U.S. and Canada are welcome.

“We are excited that we have modified the process to make it easier to nominate those amazing women you work with in this industry,” said Kathy Mello, co-chair of the WIN MIW committee and a 2019 MIW honoree. “Simply click the link and enter some basic contact information. We will take it from there. This is a great way to bring honor to someone you know who has contributed to the collision industry and the community at large. The simplified process makes it easy to apply.”

Since its inception in 1999, the MIW program has recognized over 90 women who have enriched the collision repair industry with their leadership, vision and commitment to excellence. The MIW program supports WIN’s mission of “driving the future of collision repair by attracting, developing and advancing women.”

“Our business has strong women leaders who influence our industry and their communities,” said Marie Peevy, committee co-chair of WIN MIW and 2018 MIW honoree. “They motivate and inspire people by making a difference.”

In 2019, WIN honored four leading women in the collision repair industry with the MIW award:

Judy Folk, manager of Collision Repair Design Service for Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes

Yen Hoang, CEO of UYL Color

Kathy Mello, CEO of TGIF Body Shop, Fremont, Calif.

Erica Schaefer, marketing manager, Mopar Collision, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Additional information and video testimony about the MIW program, as well as 2020 nomination forms, can be found on the WIN website.