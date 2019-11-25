WIN Announces Theme for 2020 Annual Educational Conference

The Women’s Industry Network announced that the theme for their Educational Conference to be held May 3-5, 2020 at the Hyatt Regency in Newport Beach, Calif., will be “Driving the Future.”

“Being held in one of the most iconic locations in California, Newport Beach is an ideal place for our members to gather,” said Wendy Rogers, committee co-chair for the WIN Conference. “The selected hotel provides all we need for our new and prior attendees to engage and participate in the conference events.”

The Hyatt Regency is situated on 26 acres featuring hundreds of palm trees and a courtyard that is a unique nod to the California desert. The conference property offers an abundance of meeting space to host the organization’s growing membership, all with a complete resort feeling.

“We are excited to return to a Sunday evening start to the conference, and kick off with an engaging networking welcome reception,” said Rogers. “Look for more changes in this year’s agenda, including the 2020 WIN Gala closing the conference on Tuesday evening.”

In addition to educational sessions focused on both industry issues and professional development, the conference will honor both the Most Influential Women recipients and WIN scholarship award winners at the celebratory gala dinner. The Scholarship Walk fundraiser is also guaranteed to be part of the 2020 agenda. Additional programming details will be announced by WIN as they become available. Watch for registration opening announcements in early 2020.

For more information about the conference, MIW nominations and scholarship applications, visit womensindustrynetwork.com.