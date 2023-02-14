WIN Awards Scholarships to 20 Students

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced that it has awarded its 2023 WIN College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Awards to a record 20 new recipients.

These scholarships are presented annually to deserving students enrolled in a post-secondary collision repair technology program. This year, WIN expanded its signature scholarship program, continuing its tradition of financially supporting females who demonstrate a desire to excel in the field of collision repair.

The expansion was designed to attract more students and increase the number of awards, starting with doubling the award rate this year and enabling a variety of students to grow in their collision repair career journey. As part of the application process, each WIN scholarship applicant registered for, and received, a complimentary WIN student membership. WIN also supports collision repair instructors with access to free WIN memberships through the Pay It Forward campaign.

“The expanded program offers the College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Awards on two financial levels, CHAMPION and STARS,” said Laura Kottschade, co-chair of the 2022-23 Scholarship Committee. “Recipients are awarded a scholarship ranging from $500 up to $2,500 based on the selection team’s evaluation of their application and the interview process. All recipients received tool kits valued at over $500, WIN items and complimentary registration for attendance to the virtual format of the annual WIN Educational Conference to be held in San Antonio, Texas May 1-3, 2023.”

Added 2022-23 Scholarship Committee Co-chair Holly Whitley, “We understand the need to attract talent to our industry and are firm believers that supporting students throughout their schooling will make a difference. The new tiered criteria for the 2022-23 program has engaged students across a wider spectrum of experience.”

WIN also kicked off a new student engagement program where WIN student members will connect with other members who are in a similar stage in their lives. The program provides networking and individual connection with women in the industry who can share relevant experiences from their success. These networking groups will support new female entrants to the collision repair field and hopefully create lifetime friendships that further WIN goals for longer term career advancement and retention.

The WIN 2023 Scholarship award winners are:

CHAMPION recipients

Kaygen Bogle, Convoy, Ohio (Wyotech)

Convoy, Ohio (Wyotech) Mykenzie Fagan, Rio, Wis. (Madison Area Technical College)

Rio, Wis. (Madison Area Technical College) Sierra Fahley, Larsen, Wis. (Fox Valley Technical)

Larsen, Wis. (Fox Valley Technical) Nikya Fields, Houston, Texas (UTI Houston)

Houston, Texas (UTI Houston) Amy Fitzgerald, Tullahoma, Tenn. (Tennessee College of Applied Technology Murfreesboro)

Tullahoma, Tenn. (Tennessee College of Applied Technology Murfreesboro) Sylvia Fort, Torrance, Calif. (El Camino College)

Torrance, Calif. (El Camino College) Ruth Guardiola, Bellevue, Wash. (Metropolitan Community College)

Alexandria Huntley, Spring, Texas (UTI Houston)

Spring, Texas (UTI Houston) Ren Weilage, Mankato, Minn. (South Central College)

Mankato, Minn. (South Central College) Morrigan Wolf, Redmond, Wash. (Lake Washington Institute of Technology)

STARS recipients

Renee Betz, Afton, Okla. (UTI – Houston)

Afton, Okla. (UTI – Houston) MaryAna Buell, Idaho Falls, Idaho (Idaho State University)

Idaho Falls, Idaho (Idaho State University) Taeler Coverdale, Houston, Texas (UTI – Houston)

Lizbeth DelReal, Topeka, Kan., (Washburn Institute of Technology)

Topeka, Kan., (Washburn Institute of Technology) Brooklyn DiFrederico, The Villages, Fla. (Lake Technical College)

The Villages, Fla. (Lake Technical College) Carla Vanessa Ortiz Coleman, Jacksonville, N.C. (Coastal Carolina Community College)

Jacksonville, N.C. (Coastal Carolina Community College) Sandra Rowland, Maple Hill, N.C. (Coastal Carolina Community College)

Mariah Sherman, Houston, Texas (UTI – Houston)

Kayla Tollis, Coraopolis, Penn. (Rosedale Technical College)

Coraopolis, Penn. (Rosedale Technical College) Anastasia Wingo, New Freedom, Penn. (Pennsylvania College of Technology)

WIN is holding a Scholarship Walk with the goal of raising funds for future scholarships and create some friendly competition between businesses and students for future scholarship opportunities. Top student fundraisers will win prizes including a tool box, spray gun and tool cart. The top business will win bragging rights through a media opportunity. For more information, click here.

To learn more about WIN’s scholarship program, click here.