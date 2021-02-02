WIN Calls for Board of Director Candidates

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced it is now accepting applications for its board of directors. WIN’s board consists of representatives from numerous industry segments including collision repair shops, distributors, suppliers, consultants, paint manufacturers, recyclers, insurance companies and others.

Participants from all segments of the collision repair industry are welcome, with the only requirement being that applicants are WIN members in good standing.

“We are excited to continue to drive the future of collision repair through our amazing WIN members and volunteers,” said Cheryl Boswell, chair of WIN and also chair of the board mominating committee. “We are seeking new board members to help continue the great work of WIN. The board could use all skill levels including marketing, finance, membership relations and event planning, among others. WIN and the industry needs you!”

The WIN board of directors provides overall strategic direction for WIN and is responsible for making policy decisions that execute on WIN’s vision and mission.

“Each year, the board updates its strategic plan, and each member contributes to the execution of that plan,” said Jenny Anderson, vice chair of WIN. “The volunteer board members work together to foster an environment that encourages the recruitment, retention, education and networking of women in the collision repair industry.”

New board members will begin their term and will be introduced to the organization at large at the 2021 WIN Virtual Educational Conference May 4-5, 2021.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 28, 2021. For application requirements and further details, visit womensindustrynetwork.com. Completed applications should be submitted here.