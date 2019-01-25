WIN Calls for Board of Director Candidates

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced that it is now accepting applications for seats on its Board of Directors. The board consists of representatives from various industry segments including (but not limited to) collision repair shops, distributors, suppliers, consultants, paint manufacturers, recyclers and insurance companies.

Participants from all segments of the collision repair industry are welcome, with the only requirement being that the applicants are WIN members in good standing.

“Volunteering for board service is an outstanding opportunity to have continuous influence on our industry,” said Michelle Sullivan, chair of WIN and also chair of the board nominating committee. “WIN is seeking members to apply for seats on our 2019 board as we continue to drive growth and success for the organization in the coming years.”

The WIN Board of Directors provides overall strategic direction for WIN and is responsible for making policy decisions that execute on WIN’s vision and mission.

“Engaging at the board level is an outstanding way to advance our industry and guide the success of WIN, while building leadership skills, business acumen and invaluable industry relationships,” said Jenny Anderson, a member of the current board and the Board Nominating Committee.

Each year, the board updates its strategic plan and each member contributes to the execution of that plan. The volunteer board members work together to foster an environment that encourages the recruitment, retention, education and networking of women in the collision repair industry. New board members will begin their term and will be introduced to the organization at large at the 2019 Educational Conference May 6-8 at the Westin in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The deadline for applications is Feb. 28, 2019. For application requirements and further details, visit www.womensindustrynetwork.com. Completed applications should be emailed to [email protected].