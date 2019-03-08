Body Shop Business
WIN Early Conference Registration Deadline Approaching

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced that the deadline for early-bird registration for its 2019 Educational Conference is fast approaching. This year’s conference, “Navigating Tomorrow Together,” will be held May 6-8, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Members registering by March 13 will receive a discounted rate of $300. After March 13, the member rate is $475. Non-members may attend at a rate of $650. Attendance for the Most Influential Women and Scholarship Winners Gala only is $80 per person.

As previously announced, WIN is thrilled to have secured executive coach and author Connie Dieken to present this year’s keynote address. The following individuals have also been selected from both within and outside the collision repair industry to present during the two-day event:

  • Spring Cutsforth, owner, Spring Cutsforth Realty Group
  • Sheryl Driggers, owner, Universal Collision Centers
  • Jessica Eckstrom, founder and CEO, Headbands of Hope
  • Richard Flint, CEO, Richard Flint International
  • Darren Huggins, national collision director, Berkshire Hathaway Automotive
  • G. B. Outlaw, organizational culture expert of The NextProgression
  • Keith Schieffer, technical team leader, Universal Technical Institute
  • Roger Wright, founder and managing director, Vector Squared, LLC

To register for the conference and view the agenda, click hereThe link to register for the hotel may also be found on the registration page.

For more information on WIN, visit womensindustrynetwork.com.

Show Full Article