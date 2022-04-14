 WIN Extends Conference Registration Deadline
Associations

WIN Extends Conference Registration Deadline

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced it has extended its in-person registration closing date to Friday, April 22 for its annual educational conference in Greenville, S.C., May 2-4, 2022. The conference, which will be a hybrid experience, will allow attendees to participate in-person or from their home or office. The deadline for virtual attendees to register remains April 29.

“We are looking forward to bringing our WIN community together again this year. We can’t wait to reconnect,” said Jenny Anderson, chair of WIN. “Whether it’s experiencing the networking and mentorship that always flourishes at the conference or getting to reunite with amazing women in the industry that come from all over the country, we’re thrilled to be able to again offer a flexible conference experience for our supporters and members.”

Event programming begins May 2 at 1 p.m. EST and concludes May 4 at noon EST. In keeping with tradition, WIN is will present an extensive curriculum during the event with several timely topics presented by prominent speakers, including:

  • Lessons Learned – Renee Cacchio, CEO, Safelite
  • How to Thrive through Change with Confidence – Dr. Michelle Rozen, Ph.D., motivational speaker, author and authority on the psychology of change
  • Embedding a Culture of Innovation into Everyone’s DNA – Duncan Wardle, former head of innovation and creativity at Disney
  • Emotional Intelligence and Psychological Flexibility in the Workplace – Dr. Debbie Sorensen, Ph.D., emotional intelligence psychologist, author and podcast host
  • Reset Your Focus: How to Hire Right, Work Smarter and Market YOUR Needs! – Hannah Whitesides, senior vice president of marketing, Maaco
  • Electrification, ADAS and the Future — When Worlds Collide! – Jake Rodenroth, North American body repair program operations manager, Lucid Motors
  • Industry Panel: Collision Industry Changes, Opportunities & Challenges in a Post-COVID World – Jamie Shackelford, director of sales strategy and enablement at Caliber Collision

The conference will also feature the WIN Gala on May 3 which celebrates women across the industry, including the presentation of the recently announced 2022 recipients of the Most Influential Women (MIW) awards. Non-attendees can virtually celebrate at this year’s gala (May 3, 6 p.m. EST) as well at no cost, but must register in advance on the WIN Conference website.

WIN welcomes all attendees and friends of WIN to participate in the 2022 Scholarship Walk virtual event. The walk raises money for the WIN scholarship fund. Participants can walk at home with family, neighbors and colleagues and then join the fun by sharing these experiences on social media using the hashtag: #WINwalk22. Anyone headed to Greenville, S.C., for conference, can join WIN for an in-person walk as well. Registration for the walk is now open.

WIN encourages participants to connect on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram to share pictures, takeaways from the keynotes and memories from conferences past using the hashtag: #WINinGreenville.

For more information, click here.

