WIN Hands Out Record Number of Scholarships

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) has announced a record 30 new recipients of its 2024 WIN College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Awards, where select recipients receive extensive tool kits and/or scholarship funds.

This year also saw a record number of student applications, as WIN partnered with the Collision Repair Education Foundation to expand its reach to those looking for a career in collision repair. These scholarships are presented annually to deserving students enrolled in post-secondary collision repair technology programs.

As part of the application process, each WIN scholarship applicant registered for and received a complimentary WIN student membership. WIN also supports collision repair instructors with access to free WIN memberships through the Pay It Forward campaign.

“The once again expanded program offers the College Student Tuition and Scholarship Awards on two financial levels, ranging from $500 up to $2,500 based on the selection team’s evaluation of their application and the review process,” said Laura Kottschade, 2024 chair of the WIN Student Relations Committee. “Recipients can also receive well-stocked new tool kits, which include four additional tools per set, and are valued at more than $500.

“Those scholarship recipients receiving tuition monies and tools were acknowledged in either the Champions or Stars levels. But, because we had so many applicants, two new scholarship categories, Trailblazers and Legends, were added this year where additional recipients were awarded either a financial stipend or a full tool kit.”

All award recipients and applicants will be eligible to partake in WIN’s monthly mentoring program, where they participate in student engagement group calls and share best practices with collision industry professionals as well as their peers.

“WIN student members will connect with other members who are in a similar stage in their careers,” Kottschade said. “The mentoring program also provides connection with women in the industry who can share relevant experiences from their success. These networking groups will support new female entrants to the collision repair field and hopefully create lifetime friendships that further WIN goals for longer term career advancement and retention.”

Funds to support the scholarship program come from various sponsors and WIN’s general fund, as well as its recent scholarship walk at its annual conference.

“This year, we have separated the scholarship walk and the scholarship fundraiser to simplify it for participant involvement, but there is still the opportunity to donate to the scholarship cause,” said April Keim and Christina Sepulveda, co-chairs of WIN scholarship fundraising “Fundraising is still open through May 31, 2024 as we have partnered with RallyUp and created the WIN Scholarship Fundraiser, which allows those inspired to support our future women technicians of collision repair to still contribute to this important cause.”

The scholarship winners include:

Champion Recipients

Teisha Chambers, Miami Gardens, Fla. (McFatter Technical College)

Miami Gardens, Fla. (McFatter Technical College) Alicia Davis, Clarksville, Tenn. (Lincoln College of Technology – Nashville)

Clarksville, Tenn. (Lincoln College of Technology – Nashville) Tamara Fowlkes, Chattanooga, Tenn. (Chattanooga State Community Technical College)

Chattanooga, Tenn. (Chattanooga State Community Technical College) Autumn Havey, Boise, Idaho (Dennis Technical Education Center)

Boise, Idaho (Dennis Technical Education Center) Desirae Kane, Lawton, Okla. (Great Plains Technology Center)

Izzy Povod, Williamsport, Penn. (Pennsylvania College of Technology)

Alexa Rogers, Bruceton, Tenn. (Tcat Henry Carroll)

Bruceton, Tenn. (Tcat Henry Carroll) Lauren Schmidt, Kennett Square, Penn. (Automotive Training Center)

Kennett Square, Penn. (Automotive Training Center) Mia Seacrist, Norfolk, Neb. (Northeast Community College)

Norfolk, Neb. (Northeast Community College) Krystal Vazquez, McKinney, Texas. (Colllin College technical campus)

STARS Recipients

Charlotte Lake, Spring, Texas (Universal Technical Institute)

Spring, Texas (Universal Technical Institute) Claudia Mandujano, Pelham, Ala. (Lincoln Tech)

Trailblazers Recipients

Jamie Achenbaugh, Council Bluffs, Iowa (Metropolitan Community College)

Council Bluffs, Iowa (Metropolitan Community College) Victoria Alexander, Rexburg, Idaho (Idaho State University)

Rexburg, Idaho (Idaho State University) Esperanza Calderon, Marissa, Ill. (Career Center of Southern Illinois)

Mikayla Hoth, Brooklyn Park, Minn. (Dunwoody College of Technology)

Bobbi Lockett, Chattanooga, Tenn. (Chattanooga State Community College)

Chattanooga, Tenn. (Chattanooga State Community College) Magaly Mora, Chicago, Ill. (Kennedy Kin College)

Chicago, Ill. (Kennedy Kin College) Keyla Orellana, Houston, Texas (Universal Technical Institute)

Houston, Texas (Universal Technical Institute) Briana Onofre, Minneapolis, Minn. (Dunwoody College of Technology)

Minneapolis, Minn. (Dunwoody College of Technology) Cher Riopelle, The Woodlands, Texas (Universal Technical Institute)

Samantha Rivera, Highland Mills, N.Y. (Hudson Valley Community College)

LEGENDS Recipients

Amanda Baker, Wake Forest, N.C. (Wake Tech Community College

Wake Forest, N.C. (Wake Tech Community College Carolyn DesJardin, Clarksville, Tenn. (Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Henry/Carroll)

Mattie Johnson, Bagley, Wisc. (Southwest Wisconsin Technical College)

Bagley, Wisc. (Southwest Wisconsin Technical College) Bailey Longstaff, Ottawa, Kans. (Washburn Tech University)

Jazmyne Martinez, Denver, Colo. (Warren Tech)

Denver, Colo. (Warren Tech) Diamond Molina, San Antonio, Fla. (Hillsborough Community College)

San Antonio, Fla. (Hillsborough Community College) Kyla Sanders, Borden Ind. (Prosser Career and Education Center)

Borden Ind. (Prosser Career and Education Center) Madysen Smith, Dauphin, Penn. (Dauphin County Technical School)

To learn more about the Women’s Industry Network’s scholarship program, click here.

For more information about WIN, visit womensindustrynetwork.com.