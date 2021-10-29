The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) kicked off its 2022 sponsorship campaign on Oct. 25, 2021, focusing on building out a community of supporters through expanded memberships and event participation for all sponsor members.

Through research, WIN learned that its sponsors wanted their team members to be more engaged with WIN and bring the WIN mission back to their organizations through both education and mentoring. “WIN sponsors have long supported our organization, and this year’s increases in complimentary membership and event passes make it easier for supporters to connect women to the power of the WIN network – furthering our shared goal of sustainability for the collision repair industry,” said Tanya Sweetland, WIN Sponsorship chair. “Our monthly WIN webinars, events and the annual educational WIN Conference provide our sponsors with an opportunity to build on and share learnings with even more members of their organizations.”

Added National WIN Chair Jenny Anderson, “We have expanded upon the benefits we offer our sponsors, bringing them added value and really ensuring they take WIN back with them. WIN would not be able to do what we do without our sponsors, and we’re so grateful to them for their continued contributions and support. These partnerships fuel our mission to support women in the collision repair industry who are working to excel in their endeavors.” WIN sponsors trust the organization’s expertise in identifying how to best attract, retain, develop and advance women in the collision industry. With the changing landscape and current state of the industry, prospective employees are looking for organizations that offer professional development opportunities and invest in educating their employees beyond the typical benefits package. Sponsoring an organization such as WIN is a great way for employers to utilize the resources and events that WIN offers.

The WIN board of directors approved expanded sponsor benefits for all six program tiers: 1-Year memberships: Additional memberships included at all levels

Virtual event passes: Free registration to specified WIN virtual events

Conference passes: Cost-free registration to WIN’s annual conference

Event recognition: Local, regional and national events

Website recognition: Listed as a sponsor on the WIN website

Take WIN back toolkit: Internally share and expand learnings from WIN events

WIN orientation kit: Help new team members connect to the WIN organization WIN is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to encouraging, developing and cultivating opportunities to attract women to collision repair while recognizing excellence, promoting leadership and fostering a network among the women who are shaping the industry.

