WIN Kicks Off Sponsorship Campaign for 2020

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced it is kicking off its 2020 sponsorship campaign in November 2019 running through March 31, 2020.

According to WIN, sponsors support WIN because it provides a unique setting where professionals connect with peers in the industry. Members can share different perspectives, discuss challenges and exchange ideas for improvement. WIN supports everyone from women starting their careers to CEOs and its sponsors, recognizing the importance of continuing to develop the industry on all levels.

“Our sponsors are key in WIN’s growth and ability to achieve our strategic initiatives of strengthening our network, resourcing our industry and expanding our capacity,” said Michelle Sullivan, co-chair of WIN’s sponsorship committee. “We have redesigned our program to provide our sponsors more benefits and value throughout the year.”

Expanded benefits supporting partners receive include:

Industry white paper early look – a preview of the research commissioned by WIN

WIN feature story – showcases a company promoting the work of organizations like WIN

Complimentary first-time conference – registration for any first-time attendee of sponsor’s choice

Regional event sponsor recognition – recognition at all WIN regional events

Complimentary regional event pass – free registration to regional events

Complimentary first-time memberships – one-year membership to new member of sponsor’s choice

Complimentary conference day pass –one-day registration for any local attendee of sponsor’s choice

Take WIN Back toolkit – build on and share the learnings after the Educational Conference

New hire onboarding orientation kit – connect new hires to the WIN organization

To learn more about the WIN sponsorship program and the benefits of becoming a sponsor, click here or contact a member of the sponsorship committee.