WIN Kicks Off Sponsorship Campaign for 2021

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced it is kicking off its 2021 sponsorship campaign in November 2020 and will continue through the spring of 2021.

WIN provides a forum to promote diverse perspectives, address industry challenges and move the collision repair industry towards a successful future. WIN’s main goals are to 1) strengthen the network, 2) resource the industry and 3) expand its capacity for the collision repair industry. WIN achieves its goals by hosting events and webinars, awarding scholarships, spotlighting the industry’s Most Influential Women (MIW) award and offering countless other programs – all made possible by its sponsors’ financial support.

WIN sponsors are from every industry segment big and small who value the mission of achieving sustainability through accessing the skills, mindset, energy and drive of women in collision repair. WIN sponsors rely on the organization to lead and identify best practices to attract, retain, develop and advance women in the collision industry.

“WIN sponsors enable our ability to make meaningful contributions to the collision repair industry,” said Tanya Sweetland, chair of the WIN Sponsorship Committee. “More than ever before, we see how vital sponsor support is to WIN. With our sponsor needs in mind, we are excited to announce that we’re expanding our 2021 program to provide WIN sponsors with even more benefits and value throughout the year.”

WIN’s 2021 expanded sponsor benefits include:

WIN feature story and press release: show how your company champions the WIN mission

show how your company champions the WIN mission Complimentary first-time conference: Choose a woman to attend her first WIN Conference

Choose a woman to attend her first WIN Conference Event recognition (virtual and in-person): local, regional and national events

(virtual and in-person): local, regional and national events Complimentary event pass: free registration to specific WIN events

free registration to specific WIN events Complimentary memberships: for any new member of your choice

for any new member of your choice Complimentary conference day pass: one-day registration for any attendee of your choice

one-day registration for any attendee of your choice Take WIN back toolkit: Internally share and expand learnings from WIN events

Internally share and expand learnings from WIN events WIN orientation kit: Connect new hires to the WIN organization upon hire

WIN has recently played a key industry role during the COVID-19 pandemic, successfully bringing women in the collision industry together through multiple virtual events. In the upcoming year, WIN will offer even more opportunities that develop and retain women in the industry. WIN appreciates the continued and unwavering support of its sponsoring organizations.

To learn more about the WIN sponsorship program and the benefits of becoming a sponsor, click here or email a member of the sponsorship committee at [email protected].