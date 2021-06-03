Connect with us

WIN Launches New WINConnect Program

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced it has launched a new program called WINConnect designed to increase networking and career building opportunities among its members. Registration for the initiative opened May 24 and is available exclusively to all WIN members interested in expanding their professional capabilities and knowledge.

Launched at the recent WIN Education Conference, members of WINConnect will be able to network and learn during virtual group sessions directly with the professional coaching and development team at MVP Spark.

“Working with experienced business coaches is important for women who are looking to excel in the collision repair industry,” said Susie Frausto, administrative vice chair of WIN. “This initiative will enable WIN members to connect regularly, share experiences and further develop female industry talent.”

This year-long program will run from July 2021 to May 2022 with its carefully selected cohorts meeting every other month. WIN will invest in most of the cost of the program facilitation, though there is a small financial commitment that is in addition to the WIN membership fee.

Cost for present WIN members is $120. Members who belong to a WIN-sponsoring organization receive a discount. Students looking to join will receive a deeply discounted fee as part of WIN’s commitment to developing the next generation of industry leaders. Accommodations are available for students in need of additional financial assistance.

“WINConnect will allow our members to make meaningful connections with other women in the industry, find support and mentorship, build their business skills and further their success in the industry,” said Jenny Anderson, chair of WIN. “The value of these sessions is priceless, and we are excited to further expand WIN’s impact on the industry.”

In brief, the WIN Connect initiative will further service its members by:

  • Making meaningful connections with women in the Industry
  • Sharing their experiences and learning from others
  • Building key business skills and acumen
  • Growing their professional support network
  • Exclusively available to current WIN members

