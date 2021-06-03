WIN Launches New WINConnect Program

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced it has launched a new program called WINConnect designed to increase networking and career building opportunities among its members. Registration for the initiative opened May 24 and is available exclusively to all WIN members interested in expanding their professional capabilities and knowledge.

Launched at the recent WIN Education Conference, members of WINConnect will be able to network and learn during virtual group sessions directly with the professional coaching and development team at MVP Spark.

“Working with experienced business coaches is important for women who are looking to excel in the collision repair industry,” said Susie Frausto, administrative vice chair of WIN. “This initiative will enable WIN members to connect regularly, share experiences and further develop female industry talent.”

This year-long program will run from July 2021 to May 2022 with its carefully selected cohorts meeting every other month. WIN will invest in most of the cost of the program facilitation, though there is a small financial commitment that is in addition to the WIN membership fee.