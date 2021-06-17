WIN Names 2021 Board Members, Cornerstone Award Recipients

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced it has named its 2021 Board of Directors and recipients of its Cornerstone Award. WIN’s board consists of representatives from numerous industry segments including collision repair shops, distributors, suppliers, consultants, paint manufacturers, recyclers, insurance companies and others.

The WIN executive board works to ensure the overall health, growth and viability of WIN, provides overall strategic direction, and is responsible for making policy decisions that execute on WIN’s vision and mission. “Our board is full of leaders who put forth a massive amount of effort in order to keep WIN moving and thriving,” said Jenny Anderson, chair of the WIN Board of Directors for 2021-22. “Each of these ladies provides a unique set of ideas and skills that are going to help propel WIN in the direction of our mission and our goals for this year. I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.”

The 2021 board consists of: Jenny Anderson, chair (Entegral Powered by Enterprise)

Tanya Sweetland, vice chair (MAP Investco)

Cheryl Boswell, past chair, DCR Systems, LLC

Susie Frausto, administrative vice chair (The Boyd Group/Gerber Collision & Glass)

Kathy Coffey, treasurer (AkzoNobel Coatings)

Liz Stein, secretary (Higher Impact Solutions) New board members for 2021 are: Krista McNamara (Endeavor Business Media)

Janette Andrade (Consolidated Dealers Co-Operative, Inc.)

Kristle Bollans (Hertz)

Jeanne Esquivel (Entegral powered by Enterprise)

Valerie Cogley (Farmers Insurance) Continuing their service on the board in 2021-2022 are:

Trista Anger (BASF)

Kimberly Frasher (Axiom Accident & Hail Repair)

Denise Kingstrom Fernandez (BASF)

Laura Kottschade (Jerry’s ABRA Auto Body & Glass)

Kathy Mello (TGIF Body Shop, Inc.)

Debbie Menz (retired, Axalta Coatings Systems) The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) also has named the winners of the Cornerstone Award, which each year goes to deserving WIN board members whose actions and contributions demonstrate commitment to WIN’s mission and vision. “This award is our way of extending gratitude to these women who go over and beyond the typical board role to make a lasting impact on our organization,” said Cheryl Boswell, past chair of WIN. “Yen Hoang and Elizabeth Stein represent what WIN stands for – leadership and a commitment to bettering the collision repair industry. We are so lucky to have these women be a part of our organization.”

The Cornerstone Award recipient for 2021 are: Yen Hoang – “Yen has served on the WIN board for six years and she helped build the sustainability of WIN,” said Boswell. “Under her leadership, the finance team is more robust than ever. The financial policies, platform and processes put WIN in the perfect position to continue to grow and support the future of the industry.”

– “Yen has served on the WIN board for six years and she helped build the sustainability of WIN,” said Boswell. “Under her leadership, the finance team is more robust than ever. The financial policies, platform and processes put WIN in the perfect position to continue to grow and support the future of the industry.” Elizabeth Stein – “Liz has helped lead the initiative to bring WIN back to our members during the pandemic as well as lead the team to reconnect with lapsed WIN members. Under her leadership, the Membership Committee created a robust monthly webinar series and platform for the future.” Finally, WIN has released its 2021 Industry Report. While the pandemic hit and the world paused last year, WIN and its members continued to move forward and find new, innovative ways to bring WIN to their members and the industry. The industry report is a great way to learn more about WIN’s mission, vision and accomplishments over the past year.

