WIN Opens Registration for Annual 2021 Conference

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced they have opened registration for their 2021 Annual Conference. The conference will take place virtually May 4-5, 2021. Programming begins at 10 a.m. EST each day and will conclude between 3 and 4 p.m. The first 150 conference registrants will receive a “WIN Swag” gift box.

“We’re excited about this opportunity to bring the WIN conference directly to our members across the U.S. and Canada,” said Kim Frasher, co-chair of the Conference Committee. “We have two days of great speakers, WIN experiences, celebrations and exciting announcements in store. Register now!”

The cost of the event is free for WIN student, professional and sponsor members. For non-members, the event fee is $145. You can join WIN as a professional member anytime for $95.

The 2021 WIN Annual Conference is virtual, so attend from where you are, as you are. WIN is using a platform called Socio to host the virtual conference. Registrants may join via web browser or download the app to a tablet or smartphone. More access details will be provided to registrants on May 1.

In addition to the features within the Socio platform, WIN encourages the industry to connect with WIN members on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. Share pics, takeaways from the keynotes and memories from conferences past using #WINtogether21.

Three of the top keynote programs include:

“Step into Your Greatness” – Nita Bhushan, Global Grit Institute

“Life in the Fast Lane” – Mina Starsiak Hawk, Good Bones & Two Chicks and a Hammer

“What Does the Data Actually Say About the Future of Vehicles & Vehicle Repairs?” – Matt Moore, HDLI

WIN encourages all registrants to attend the WIN Gala on May 5, where the organization will be celebrating women across the industry, including the presentation of the Most Influential Women (MIW) awards, recognition of WIN Scholarship recipients and revealing the WIN Cornerstone Award recipient.