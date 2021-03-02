WIN Opens Registration for Scholarship Walk Fundraiser

Click Here to Read More

This year, WIN has given participants from April 18 to May 2 to walk for the fundraiser, which will be held in a virtual format. Instead of a set time, usually at WIN’s annual Education Conference, all contributors can walk when it works for them.

Everyone is welcome to participate; you do not have to be a WIN member. Participants must register by March 14 to receive the WIN collector T-shirt. All 2021 WIN sponsors will be featured on the back of the T-shirt.

Participants can start a walk group or join one, if they wish to participate with others virtually. All proceeds raised from the event will go towards the WIN Scholarship fund, which allows WIN to provide resources for students looking to advance their careers in the collision repair industry.

WIN is committed to expanding its reach and continuing the mission of resourcing the industry. The Scholarship Walk event allows WIN to help students gain access to resources that propel them in their early careers.

“The support of our network and sponsors is what makes all of this possible for us to help today’s students become the collision repair professionals of tomorrow,” said Debbie Menz, co-chair of the WIN Scholarship. “In the past two years, we have provided scholarship assistance to more than 20 students. In 2021, with the opportunity for volunteers to walk at their convenience – and perhaps join with others in their collision repair community – we’re hoping for our best turnout yet.”