WIN Opens Scholarship Program Applications for 2021

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced it is now accepting applications for its 2021 Scholarship Program.

The 2021 program will offer the College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Award. This scholarship is presented to students enrolled in a post-secondary collision repair technology program. Each recipient will receive a $1,000 scholarship to continue their post-secondary education in collision repair and a one-year WIN membership. Recipients will also receive free registration to attend the 2021 WIN Virtual Educational Conference in May 2021.

“WIN understands that the cost of education, or continued education, has the potential to be a hurdle for students,” said Debbie Menz, co-chair of the Sponsorship Committee. “But with the support of our sponsors and members, WIN is able to offer scholarships and financial assistance to multiple female students each year to help them advance in the collision repair industry.”

In 2020, WIN provided scholarships and conference registrations for 11 eligible collision repair students. Last year’s recipients included:

Melissa Acosta: Tampa, Fla.

Taylor Berglund: Beaverton, Ore.

Jamie Frey: Windsor, Colo.

Errin Gill: Mount Dora, Fla.

Katheryn Hasty: Topeka, Kansas

Brooke Kline: Winona, Minn.

Breanna Ramirez: Katy, Texas

Lilian Reed: Kimberly, Idaho

Kristina Tedesco: Ridgebury, Pa.

Nichole Turner: Grand Island, Fla.

Elyssa Wilson: Liscomb, Nova Scotia

Scholarship recipients will also have the opportunity to be mentored by a member of the WIN Board of Directors or a 2021 recipient of the Most Influential Women (MIW) award, which will also be presented at the 2021 WIN Virtual Educational Conference.