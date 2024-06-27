WIN Scholarship Campaign Raises Nearly $10K to Support Collision Repair Education

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced that its 2024 scholarship fundraiser walk and donations programs raised $9,670 in additional monies to support the record 30 student scholarships WIN recently presented. These additional funds, along with WIN’s group sponsorship and general fund commitments, augmented the association’s recent announcement of providing $30,000 in scholarship support this year.

WIN scholarships are presented annually to deserving students enrolled in post-secondary collision repair technology programs. This year, WIN expanded its signature scholarship program, continuing its tradition of financially supporting females who demonstrate a desire to excel in the field of collision repair.

“The Women’s Industry Network’s mission is to support and enhance the role of women in the collision repair industry, promoting education, professional advancement and networking,” said Laura Kottschade, 2024 chair of the WIN Student Relations Committee. “This also grows the collision industry’s much needed workforce — and that is why WIN and its sponsors play an important role in supporting and educating tomorrow’s collision repair professionals today.

“These additional funds also complement what our sponsors and our general fund provide, and have allowed WIN to award a record number of scholarships this past year alone.”

Added WIN Scholarship Fundraising Co-Chairs April Keim and Christina Sepulveda, “The Scholarship Walk is an on-site fundraiser event held every year at the WIN Annual Conference. This year, it was combined with an ongoing donation campaign, along with on-site SWAG and bracelet sales. This year, we separated the Scholarship Walk, support sales items and the scholarship fundraiser to simplify and expand it for participant involvement. We’re especially proud of all the individuals, as well as the corporate/business involvement, with the top three organizations recognized by their generosity.”

The final results from the top three businesses in the scholarship fundraisers were:

$1,700 – Enterprise Mobility, which manages the Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand

$1,190 – Classic Collision

$1,000 – Jerry’s Abra Auto Body & Glass

“We are thrilled to support the Women’s Industry Network’s mission to enhance the role of women in the collision repair industry,” said Mary Mahoney, vice president of Enterprise Mobility. “As a leading provider of mobility solutions, Enterprise Mobility has a major stake in the health of the automotive repair industry. We are committed to doing our part to invest in its continued success through participating in the WIN Scholarship fundraisers as well as providing foundational support for the Collision Engineering program, which aims to develop a new generation of highly skilled, motivated and passionate collision repair professionals.”

WIN previously announced a record number of new recipients of its 2024 WIN College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Awards, where the selected recipients receive extensive tool kits and/or scholarship funds.

This year also saw a record number of student applications, as WIN partnered with the Collision Repair Education Foundation to expand its reach to those looking for a career in collision repair. These scholarships are presented annually to deserving students enrolled in post-secondary collision repair technology programs.

As part of the application process, each WIN scholarship applicant registered for, and received, a complimentary WIN student membership. WIN also supports collision repair instructors with access to free WIN memberships through the Pay It Forward campaign. All award recipients and applicants are also eligible to partake in WIN’s monthly mentoring program, where they participate in student engagement group calls and share best practices with collision industry professionals, as well as their peers.

For more information on WIN scholarship programs, click here.

For more information on WIN, visit womensindustrynetwork.com.