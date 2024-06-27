 WIN Scholarship Campaign Raises Nearly $10K to Support Collision Repair Education

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

WIN Scholarship Campaign Raises Nearly $10K to Support Collision Repair Education

WIN's 2024 scholarship fundraiser walk and donations programs raised $9,670 in additional monies to support the record 30 student scholarships WIN recently presented.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced that its 2024 scholarship fundraiser walk and donations programs raised $9,670 in additional monies to support the record 30 student scholarships WIN recently presented. These additional funds, along with WIN’s group sponsorship and general fund commitments, augmented the association’s recent announcement of providing $30,000 in scholarship support this year.

Related Articles

WIN scholarships are presented annually to deserving students enrolled in post-secondary collision repair technology programs. This year, WIN expanded its signature scholarship program, continuing its tradition of financially supporting females who demonstrate a desire to excel in the field of collision repair.

“The Women’s Industry Network’s mission is to support and enhance the role of women in the collision repair industry, promoting education, professional advancement and networking,” said Laura Kottschade, 2024 chair of the WIN Student Relations Committee. “This also grows the collision industry’s much needed workforce — and that is why WIN and its sponsors play an important role in supporting and educating tomorrow’s collision repair professionals today.

“These additional funds also complement what our sponsors and our general fund provide, and have allowed WIN to award a record number of scholarships this past year alone.”

Added WIN Scholarship Fundraising Co-Chairs April Keim and Christina Sepulveda, “The Scholarship Walk is an on-site fundraiser event held every year at the WIN Annual Conference. This year, it was combined with an ongoing donation campaign, along with on-site SWAG and bracelet sales. This year, we separated the Scholarship Walk, support sales items and the scholarship fundraiser to simplify and expand it for participant involvement. We’re especially proud of all the individuals, as well as the corporate/business involvement, with the top three organizations recognized by their generosity.”  

The final results from the top three businesses in the scholarship fundraisers were: 

  • $1,700 – Enterprise Mobility, which manages the Enterprise Rent-A-Car brand
  • $1,190 – Classic Collision
  • $1,000 – Jerry’s Abra Auto Body & Glass

“We are thrilled to support the Women’s Industry Network’s mission to enhance the role of women in the collision repair industry,” said Mary Mahoney, vice president of Enterprise Mobility. “As a leading provider of mobility solutions, Enterprise Mobility has a major stake in the health of the automotive repair industry. We are committed to doing our part to invest in its continued success through participating in the WIN Scholarship fundraisers as well as providing foundational support for the Collision Engineering program, which aims to develop a new generation of highly skilled, motivated and passionate collision repair professionals.” 

WIN previously announced a record number of new recipients of its 2024 WIN College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Awards, where the selected recipients receive extensive tool kits and/or scholarship funds.

This year also saw a record number of student applications, as WIN partnered with the Collision Repair Education Foundation to expand its reach to those looking for a career in collision repair. These scholarships are presented annually to deserving students enrolled in post-secondary collision repair technology programs.

As part of the application process, each WIN scholarship applicant registered for, and received, a complimentary WIN student membership. WIN also supports collision repair instructors with access to free WIN memberships through the Pay It Forward campaign. All award recipients and applicants are also eligible to partake in WIN’s monthly mentoring program, where they participate in student engagement group calls and share best practices with collision industry professionals, as well as their peers.

For more information on WIN scholarship programs, click here.

For more information on WIN, visit womensindustrynetwork.com.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Crash Champions Opens New Chicagoland Collision Center

The new 22,000-square-foot facility is located in Glenview, Ill., and officially opened for business on June 10.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Crash Champions recently opened the doors to a newly constructed collision repair center in its home Chicagoland market.

The new 22,000-square-foot facility is located at 1652 Waukegan Rd in Glenview, Ill., and officially opened for business on June 10. It marks Crash Champions’ fifth new location in the Chicagoland area in the past sixth months, following the successful acquisition of Adams Collision in December.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
CIECA Announces RAVIN AI as New Corporate Member

RAVIN AI is a leading software company specializing in AI-powered vehicle inspection products and services.

By Jason Stahl
Volvo Cars Starts Production of Fully Electric EX90 SUV

The EX90 is based on Volvo’s next generation, born-electric EV technology base, with a fully electric range of up to 300 miles.

By Jason Stahl
ASE Conducting Parts Specialist Survey

ASE will randomly award 10 Cabela’s $50 gift cards to those who take the survey.

By Jason Stahl
I-CAR Participates in SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference

This year marks the second consecutive year I-CAR and its Collision Careers talent attraction platform will have a robust exhibit presence at the event.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Snap-on Launches New ADAS for Experts Site

ADASforExperts.com will help Tru-Point equipment owners manage their vehicle database membership and acquire targets and accessories.

By Jason Stahl
CIECA Announces Agenda for CONNEX Conference

The theme for this year’s event being Sept. 24-25 at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel is, “The Intersection of Data & Mobility.”

By Jason Stahl
Cascade Collision Acquires Lone Peak Collision in Utah

Cascade Collision Repair now has 10 collision center locations across northern Utah.

By Jason Stahl
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to U.S. Navy Veteran at Wreck Week

The NABC, Allstate and Texas Collision Centers donated a refurbished vehicle to disabled U.S. Navy veteran Demi Sims during Wreck Week June 21-22 in Fort Worth, Texas.

By Jason Stahl