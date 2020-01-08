Connect with us

WIN Scholarship Program Opens Applications for 2020

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) is now accepting applications for the 2020 WIN Scholarship Program through Jan. 31, 2020. The scholarships provide tuition assistance, educational opportunities and enrichment events to qualified applicants.

The program for 2020 will offer the College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Award. This scholarship is presented to students enrolled in a post-secondary collision repair technology program. Each recipient will receive a $1,000 scholarship to continue their post-secondary education in collision repair and a one-year WIN membership. Some recipients will also receive registration and travel expenses to attend the 2020 WIN Educational Conference May 3-5, 2020 at the Hyatt Regency in Newport Beach, Calif.

“WIN understands that the cost of education, or continued education, has the potential to be a hurdle for students,” said Debbie Menz, co-chair of the Sponsorship Committee for 2020. “But with the support of our sponsors and members, WIN is able to offer scholarships and financial assistance to multiple female students each year to help them advance in the collision repair industry.”

In 2019, WIN provided scholarships and conference registrations for nine eligible collision repair students:

  • Jennifer Evon, Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Crossville, Tenn.
  • Nicole Gutierrez, Washburn Tech in Topeka, Kansas
  • Heather Hawkins, Lake Technical College in Eustis, Fla.
  • Tamara Meyers, Lake Technical College in Eustis, Fla.
  • Savannah Moran, Walla Walla Community College in Walla Walla, Wash.
  • Cheyenne Purchase, Metropolitan Community College in Omaha, Neb.
  • Hannah Quinteros, Washburn Institute of Technology in Topeka, Kansas
  • Lillian Reed, College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls, Idaho
  • Jennifer Watson, Texas State Technical College in Waco, Texas

Scholarship recipients will also have the opportunity to be mentored by a member of the WIN Board of Directors or a 2020 recipient of the Most Influential Women (MIW) award, which will also be presented at the 2020 WIN Educational Conference.

For an application, contact Debbie Menz at [email protected]. For scholarship requirement details and submission instructions, click here.

