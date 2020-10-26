Connect with us

Wisconsin Body Shop Donates Recycled Ride to Navy Reserve Veteran

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Ernie’s Auto Body, a Key Choice Collision Center and community mainstay in Hayward, Wis., made Navy Reserve veteran Jamie Denn’s day by gifting her a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Denn, a mother of two from Grantsburg, Wis., showed up at Ernie’s Auto Body Oct. 16 to take possession of the vehicle and was greeted by a large crowd, TV cameras, reporters, and the technicians and community businesses that donated the time, parts and materials to the effort. Denn and her 9-year-old daughter Kalli were thrilled when the jeep was unveiled with a big green bow on the roof.

This effort was spearheaded by John Magowan, owner of Ernie’s Auto Body. All of the work to restore the 2015 Grand Cherokee was donated by Ernie’s technicians and local businesses, including: Erie Insurance Group; Sherwin-Williams; Park Chrysler-Jeep; Roadrunner Towing; Naylor’s Auto Repair; Northern Lakes Co-Op; AAA Auto Salvage; 1-800 Charity Cars; and National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides.

In addition to the new set of wheels, Denn and her family also received a free trip to the Mall of America, including free mini-golf passes and a one-night stay in the area.

“The generosity of our vendors and partners was overwhelming, and I cannot be more proud of my staff that willingly donated their skills to make this happen,” said Magowan. “Our experience with the Recycled Rides program was humbling, and we all feel blessed to have been able to give back to a deserving veteran that committed to our country.”

Denn’s daughter Kalli summed it up: ”She likes it!” Mom added, “When everything turns bad, something good comes about.”

