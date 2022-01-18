 Wisconsin Repairers Create Consumer Video on Co-pay
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Wisconsin Repairers Create Consumer Video on Co-pay

on

DCR Systems Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

on

SEMA Scholarship Application Period Now Open

on

SEMA Offers Professional Development Training for Future Leaders
Advertisement
2021 BSB Year in Review: Top Consolidator Stories (VIDEO)

Becoming the Employer of Choice for Auto Body Technicians (VIDEO)

How do you attract the best technicians in your market?

2021 BSB Year in Review: Top Product Launches (VIDEO)

Jason Stahl and Nadine Battah count down the top product launches of 2021.

MORE POST

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

  • Jul 01, 2021

Customer Service: Raising the Bar

Trending Now

News: Battle of the Builders TV Special Premieres Jan. 23

Video: 2021 BSB Year in Review: Top Consolidator Stories (VIDEO)

Associations: Wisconsin Repairers Create Consumer Video on Co-pay

Video: Becoming the Employer of Choice for Auto Body Technicians (VIDEO)

Current Issues

January 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Associations

Wisconsin Repairers Create Consumer Video on Co-pay

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Wisconsin Collision Repair Professionals (WCRP) announced they have created a video educating consumers on co-pay situations for collision repairs.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The WCRP created this video due to shops being put in the position of absorbing the cost difference when insurance negotiations fail.

To watch more videos on WCRP’s YouTube Channel, click here. Stay tuned for their future white board presentation on “Shopping Wisely for Auto Insurance.”

For more information, contact Executive Director Deb Brunett at (262) 542-7707 or email [email protected].

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: ASA Focuses on Key Membership Initiatives for 2022

Associations: SEMA Announces Retirement of CEO Chris Kersting

Associations: SEMA Young Executives Network (YEN) Announces Rebrand

Associations: SCRS to Host Open Board Meeting Jan. 19

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business