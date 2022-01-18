Wisconsin Repairers Create Consumer Video on Co-pay

The Wiscon sin Collision Repair Professionals (WCRP) announced they have created a video educating consumers on co-pay situations for collision repairs.

The WCRP created this video due to shops being put in the position of absorbing the cost difference when insurance negotiations fail.

To watch more videos on WCRP’s YouTube Channel, click here. Stay tuned for their future white board presentation on “Shopping Wisely for Auto Insurance.”



For more information, contact Executive Director Deb Brunett at (262) 542-7707 or email [email protected].

