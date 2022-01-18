News: Battle of the Builders TV Special Premieres Jan. 23
Associations
Wisconsin Repairers Create Consumer Video on Co-pay
The Wisconsin Collision Repair Professionals (WCRP) announced they have created a video educating consumers on co-pay situations for collision repairs.
The WCRP created this video due to shops being put in the position of absorbing the cost difference when insurance negotiations fail.
To watch more videos on WCRP’s YouTube Channel, click here. Stay tuned for their future white board presentation on “Shopping Wisely for Auto Insurance.”
For more information, contact Executive Director Deb Brunett at (262) 542-7707 or email [email protected].