Connect with us

Associations

WMABA Releases Consumer Guide to Navigating Collision Repair

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA) announced it has published a new guide to help consumers take control of their collision repair experience in a way that keeps their families safer following an accident.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“Due to rapidly evolving technologies and advanced safety systems in vehicles, the repair process has become much more complex,” said Jordan Hendler, executive director of WMABA. “Consumers are facing disparities in what the repairer and insurance company are telling them is correct for their car. We see this guide as a way to empower consumers to ask questions for themselves.”

Following the steps in this consumer guide improves the likelihood of a repair being completed according to OEM-documented repair procedures. It also encourages consumers to ask questions about their estimate and take a proactive approach with all parties.

“WMABA recognizes the stress and lack of straightforward information regarding collision repair and insurance claims,” said Steven Krieps, president of WMABA. “Consumers are already stressed following an accident, and dealing with a world they have never even thought about can be overwhelming. We wanted to help them through the process in a way that keeps the safety of their families at the forefront.”

Advertisement

Added Hendler, “Repairers need to share this information with their customers. This guide helps them understand the process, know they chose the right facility for their needs and actively be involved to protect the safety of their family.”

To learn more about the new consumer guide, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Associations: Key Choice Network Adds All Locations as SCRS Members

Associations: AASP/NJ Partners with Utica National to Award $5,000 Tool Grant at NORTHEAST

Associations: CIECA to Hold Webinar on Technology’s Impact on Future Training

Associations: Barrett Smith at AASP/NJ Meeting: Insurers Are Out of Control

Advertisement

on

WMABA Releases Consumer Guide to Navigating Collision Repair

on

State Farm Consultant Joins CEICA Board of Trustees

on

SEMA Hires Benjamin Kaminsky as SEMA Garage Detroit Operations Manager

on

CIECA Connex 2021 to Feature Chad Knaus of Hendrick Motorsports
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Associations: WMABA Releases Consumer Guide to Navigating Collision Repair

Consolidators: Driven Brands Collision Reports Strong Performance in 2021

News: Over 1,000 Attend ASE Instructors Training Conference

News: Axalta Scientists Recognized as Axalta Fellows

News: Symach Appoints New General Manager in Australia
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Spies Hecker

Spies Hecker
Contact: Kristine GallagherFax: 734-454-4983
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

More Toyota EV, Hybrid and Hydrogen Vehicles
Connect
BodyShop Business