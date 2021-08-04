WMABA Releases Consumer Guide to Navigating Collision Repair

The Washington Metropolitan Auto Body Association (WMABA) announced it has published a new guide to help consumers take control of their collision repair experience in a way that keeps their families safer following an accident.

Click Here to Read More

“Due to rapidly evolving technologies and advanced safety systems in vehicles, the repair process has become much more complex,” said Jordan Hendler, executive director of WMABA. “Consumers are facing disparities in what the repairer and insurance company are telling them is correct for their car. We see this guide as a way to empower consumers to ask questions for themselves.”

Following the steps in this consumer guide improves the likelihood of a repair being completed according to OEM-documented repair procedures. It also encourages consumers to ask questions about their estimate and take a proactive approach with all parties.

“WMABA recognizes the stress and lack of straightforward information regarding collision repair and insurance claims,” said Steven Krieps, president of WMABA. “Consumers are already stressed following an accident, and dealing with a world they have never even thought about can be overwhelming. We wanted to help them through the process in a way that keeps the safety of their families at the forefront.”