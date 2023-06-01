Wrenchers Announces New Catalog with Double the Equipment

Wrenchers announced it has more than doubled the vehicle repair tools and shop equipment available in its new catalog, offering over 25,000 car lifts, specialty tools, tire changers, shop fans and more from 39 brands.

“We are committed to continuously improving our product lineup to make Wrenchers a one-stop-shop for tools and garage equipment,” said Karla Zarate, director of sales operations. “When we launched Wrenchers as an improved version of longtime distributor Garage Equipment Supply in 2022, we had about 12,000 product numbers in our catalog. We’re at more than 25,000 now, with more in the pipeline. This means our customers can get more of what they need with just a click, rather than having to waste time shopping around.”

The new full-color catalog has 60 pages packed tools and equipment. QR codes throughout link to additional product information and videos of equipment in action.

Represented product categories include:

diagnostics

charging

air and power tools

shop equipment

industrial ceiling fans

shop fans

creeper seats

jacks and lifting

tire service and brakes

tire changers

wheel balancers

wheel service accessories

air compressors and air dryers

A/C machines

two-post lifts

portable lifts

four-post lifts

alignment lifts and packages

scissor lifts

low-/mid-rise lifts

EV battery lifts

parking lifts

pipe benders

Top brands include:

Autel

Autostacker

BendPak

Coats

Cool Boss

Dannmar

Ingersoll Rand

MAHLE

MaxJax

Norco

Portacool

QSP

QuickJack

Ranger

Robinair

Schumacher Electric Corporation

Tire Service International (TSI)

The catalog features sale pricing called out as “super deals” on many products, as well as equipment packages and other special deals. Additional products, including car lift replacement parts and more than 50,000 specialty SKUs, from hand tools to heavy-duty shop equipment, are available on the website or by phone at (800) 261-7729.

With two well-stocked shipping centers, Wrenchers can deliver faster than any other warehouse distributor, reaching 98% of the U.S. with free shipping via LTL trucking, flatbed service or FedEx within one to five days from the time the order is placed. Orders received before 3 p.m. are usually shipped the same day. An extensive field service network of Wrenchers TechMate reps are available to demonstrate, install, set up and service shop equipment.

The catalog also includes information about financing options. Wrenchers offers lease-to-own financing with no interest for up to 12 months or the Synchrony Car Care credit card for convenient monthly payments.

The catalog is available in print via mail or on the Wrenchers website at wrenchers.com/catalog/.