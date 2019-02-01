Wyoming Aftermarket Parts Bill Passes Senate, Awaits Review from House

The Wyoming legislature is considering legislation that the Automotive Service Association (ASA) says would negatively impact collision repairers and consumers relative to aftermarket crash parts.

The legislation, S.F. 0095, has passed the Wyoming state senate and is now being reviewed by the Wyoming House of Representatives.

The bill is sponsored by state Sen. Tara Nethercott.

The senate summarizes the legislation as follows: An act relating to insurance; providing standards for the use of aftermarket parts in automobile damage repairs; requiring disclosure when any use is proposed of a non-original manufacturer part; requiring that all aftermarket parts be identified and be of the same quality as the original part; and providing for an effective date.

The bill was introduced Jan. 15, 2019 and, in a very brief period of time, is on its way to potentially becoming state law. This legislation has been attempted in other states, and numerous legislatures have rejected this policy as it dramatically changes the consumer-collision shop marketplace.

ASA opposes S.F. 0095. Questions ASA says the bill raises include:

Who is to determine that parts meet OEM standards?

What state agency is equipped to evaluate certification standards?

How does this protect the consumer?

“Any discussion about automotive crash parts invokes an examination of quality issues,” states ASA. “More importantly, what has been the policy dialogue about vehicle safety as impacted by S.F. 0095? These are important issues that should require more than two weeks of policy debate.”

ASA encourages Wyoming collision repairers to contact their state legislators and ask that they oppose aftermarket parts bill S.F. 0095.