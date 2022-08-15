 WyoTech Highlights Programs Supporting Next Generation of Trade Instructors
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

WyoTech Highlights Programs Supporting Next Generation of Trade Instructors

on

Guess the Car and Win $50!

on

NABC Holds F.R.E.E. Event in Santa Clara, California

on

All Star Auto Lights Acquires Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions
Advertisement
Paint Prep Fundamentals, Part 2

Paint Prep Fundamentals, Part 1

Without proper paint prep, achieving an excellent paint job is likely not going to happen.

Clearing Up the Confusion: Scanning vs. Calibration

Do you know the difference between scanning and calibration?

MORE POST

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

Trending Now

News: Guess the Car and Win $50!

News: NABC Holds F.R.E.E. Event in Santa Clara, California

Consolidators: All Star Auto Lights Acquires Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions

News: NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Atlanta Mother

Current Issues

August 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

WyoTech Highlights Programs Supporting Next Generation of Trade Instructors

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

WyoTech, a leading automotive, diesel and collision trade school in the U.S., continues to prepare trade school instructors with its programs. Through its quarterly instructor visitation and annual summer seminar programs, WyoTech is actively closing the training gap that has caused the lack of trade-focused courses in high school curriculums across the country.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Through quarterly instructor visitation and annual summer seminar programs, WyoTech is closing the training gap that has caused the lack of trade-focused courses in high school curriculums across the country.

Traditionally, aspiring teachers will pursue college degrees and obtain certifications to teach subjects such as English, mathematics, history and science, among others. Because there are so few formal training programs for trade-based concepts, very few high schools can find teachers who can teach courses that cover concepts related to the automotive, diesel and collision and refinishing industries.

In an effort to enhance trade education across the country and increase student exposure to new career paths, WyoTech is offering 100% paid-in-full supplemental training programs. These programs can help administrators learn how to implement trade-focused courses into existing curriculums and provide teachers with the latest industry trends, standards and updates that can be brought back to students in the classroom. WyoTech covers the majority of costs related to travel, stipends and hotel accommodations.

Advertisement

Today, the future still looks bleak for most high schools in the U.S. In July 2022, the New York Times reported that a Manhattan judge put a hold on more than $200 million of cuts that would impact roughly 1,200 city public schools. Outraged parents have begun suing the district over the proposed budget slashing that would be extremely detrimental to the quality of education in the five boroughs if they were to go into effect.

“The value trade and vocational education programs have on a student cannot be underestimated,” said Jim Mathis, president of WyoTech. “We at WyoTech want to do our part to keep trade programs in high schools, and to do so, instructors need to be armed with the best possible programs and education.”

Advertisement

For more information regarding WyoTech’s teacher education programs, visit wyotech.edu.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Consolidators: Classic Collision Adds Second Location in Las Vegas

News: 3M Donates $900K Worth of Products to CREF

News: Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Mike Townley

News: Lemonade Selects Mitchell for Entry into Auto Insurer Market

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business