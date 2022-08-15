WyoTech Highlights Programs Supporting Next Generation of Trade Instructors

WyoTech, a leading automotive, diesel and collision trade school in the U.S., continues to prepare trade school instructors with its programs. Through its quarterly instructor visitation and annual summer seminar programs, WyoTech is actively closing the training gap that has caused the lack of trade-focused courses in high school curriculums across the country.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Through quarterly instructor visitation and annual summer seminar programs, WyoTech is closing the training gap that has caused the lack of trade-focused courses in high school curriculums across the country. Traditionally, aspiring teachers will pursue college degrees and obtain certifications to teach subjects such as English, mathematics, history and science, among others. Because there are so few formal training programs for trade-based concepts, very few high schools can find teachers who can teach courses that cover concepts related to the automotive, diesel and collision and refinishing industries. In an effort to enhance trade education across the country and increase student exposure to new career paths, WyoTech is offering 100% paid-in-full supplemental training programs. These programs can help administrators learn how to implement trade-focused courses into existing curriculums and provide teachers with the latest industry trends, standards and updates that can be brought back to students in the classroom. WyoTech covers the majority of costs related to travel, stipends and hotel accommodations.

Advertisement

Today, the future still looks bleak for most high schools in the U.S. In July 2022, the New York Times reported that a Manhattan judge put a hold on more than $200 million of cuts that would impact roughly 1,200 city public schools. Outraged parents have begun suing the district over the proposed budget slashing that would be extremely detrimental to the quality of education in the five boroughs if they were to go into effect. “The value trade and vocational education programs have on a student cannot be underestimated,” said Jim Mathis, president of WyoTech. “We at WyoTech want to do our part to keep trade programs in high schools, and to do so, instructors need to be armed with the best possible programs and education.”

Advertisement