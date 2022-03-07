WyoTech Student Receives Jessi Combs Foundation Scholarship

WyoTech announced that one of its students, Kate Martin, was awarded a scholarship from The Jessi Combs Foundation in recognition of her passion and dedication to blaze her own unique trail as a woman in the trade of her choice.

Kate Martin hopes to one day have her own classic truck restoration and modification shop specializing in building out Ford trucks from the 1960s to 1970s. The Jessi Combs Foundation was founded in 2019 to honor the late Jessi Combs, a renowned racecar driver and female powerhouse in the trades who also happened to be a graduate of WyoTech. The mission of the foundation is to educate, inspire and empower the next generation of trailblazing and stereotype-breaking women, which aligns perfectly with the objective of Women’s History Month — to commemorate and encourage the study, observance and celebration of the critical role women play in American history. As an acclaimed racecar driver and fearless leader in the trades, Combs was a history maker herself. Now, Kate Martin has the opportunity to write her own chapter in the history books.

“We independently review every video application we receive,” said Dana Wilke, cofounder and board member of The Jessi Combs Foundation. “There are always a handful that stand out from the rest, and Kate Martin was one of them. Her passion and dedication to blazing her own unique trail as a woman in the trades was apparent. “It is pioneers like Jessi, and now, the future generation of women like Kate and our family of JCF scholarship recipients, that show women they can excel in whatever career path they choose. These women are our heroes. We hope that by shining a spotlight on their hard work, grit and determination in the trades it will show others what’s possible. The sky’s the limit. The scholarship program is funded entirely by donations from individuals and organizations who believe in Jessi and everything she stood for.”

The Rumble Bee After Martin bought her first truck in 2017, a 1976 Ford F100 she nicknamed “Rumble Bee” due to its yellow exterior, she began working on it with her father to better understand how the vehicle worked. This evolved into a personal passion for Martin, who graduated from high school in 2019. After initially enrolling at Walla Walla University in Walla Walla, Wash., for the 2019-2020 school year, she decided to rethink her focus and return to her passion for trucks after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down in-person classes. Kate Martin working on the “Rumble Bee,” a 1976 Ford F100 Martin left Walla Walla University and quickly got to work repairing and enhancing trucks. She purchased five trucks in varying conditions and used them to source parts to complete repairs for her personal collection. “I have motivation to learn, but it’s not the same as having a structured course laid out for you,” said Martin. “Working on my trucks, I wasn’t achieving what I thought I should be at the rate I expected. In need of a little more structure and becoming frustrated at the pace I could teach myself, my sister and her husband suggested that I should go back to school. They encouraged me to look into some tech schools and find out what it would take to go to them and what they offered. So I did, and now I am attending WyoTech.”

Martin initially heard about WyoTech through her cousin, who is enrolled in the diesel technician program. After conducting her own research into the automotive trade school, Martin realized that she had found one of the only automotive, diesel, and collision and refinishing tech schools that still was offering in-person classes with hands-on shop work. The school also did not require masks or impose other restrictions, which Martin found to be important. The primary reason for enrollment, Martin noted, was the community and family atmosphere that she felt as soon as she stepped on campus. “My time at WyoTech has been busy and fun,” Martin said. “I’m learning more and more information every day, and applying it hands-on in the shop has helped me gain confidence and lose timidity through doing projects myself.

“The instructors are genuine and extremely knowledgeable. They care for your development in skills and have your interests at heart. I’m excited to not be calling parts with names ‘things’ anymore, as well as learning the processes for repairing vehicles, both from a technician standpoint and a restoration standpoint.” Women in the Trades Despite her passion for trucks, industry data suggests Martin is, in many ways, an anomaly. Data from the U.S. Department of Labor shows that there are few women entering the skilled labor workforce, with just 11.6% of people who completed apprenticeship programs in the 2020 fiscal year being female — which amounts to 4,204 women compared to 32,191 men. Three years earlier in 2018, only 7.3% of the people who completed apprenticeships were women, according to a study by the Center for American Progress.

By offering support in various forms — for example, The Jessi Combs Foundation — WyoTech actively encourages women to enter and succeed in the trades. Martin acknowledged the vital role that trade schools can play in helping women see themselves thriving in a trade career. “I think that trade schools need to help educate women on the importance of a career in the trades,” said Martin. “By no means does having a trade job mean you are less feminine or womanly. “There is a massive need for more people in the trades, regardless of gender. Just be strong in who you are, prove others’ opinions wrong, use your passion to influence others, and pique curiosity through your excitement in what you do so that people are forced to ask you why you love what you do.”

