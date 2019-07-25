Body Shop Business
YesterWreck: A History Lesson on the Auto Body Industry

A few columns ago, I talked about some books that might be worth your while to read. I just have to bring up one of them again: “YesterWreck: The History of the Collision Repair Industry in America,” by Gary Ledoux.

I was never a big history buff, but YesterWreck just might make me one. It’s a fascinating and humorous story of the origins and history of our industry. You can learn, for example, about the very first automobile collision ever recorded. And why there was a boom in the auto body business after World War II when soldiers came home searching for careers and found automotive repair a good fit. And that many of the companies that serve the industry today had their beginnings in the horse-and-buggy days. 

I’m telling you, it should be on every collision repairer’s coffee table at home – or at least on their bookshelf. It pays homage to an industry you all have put blood, sweat and tears into and is a tangible representation of all your hard work. It’s really something to be proud of, and how great would it be for your children and grandchildren to read about your life’s work some day? To check it out, visit www.yesterwreck.com.

