Ask the Expert: You’re Always Blaming Insurers for Trying to Save Money!

Barrett Smith

Q: Barrett, I read your articles all the time and find them frustrating. I’ve worked in the collision industry since the early 80s as a technician and body shop manager and now I work for an insurance company. I always feel like you pile on all this blame on insurance companies for trying to save money and not paying for necessary operations, using alternative parts, etc. I was trained by my employer to repair vehicles the way the manufacturer recommends, and all of the adjusters who work at our company are all Platinum I-CAR trained and, in most cases, have more I-CAR training than most of the shops we serve. Nothing frustrates me more than hearing how we don’t pay for things and how work is steered to DRPs, but honestly I’ve seen what our DRP shops charge for and they aren’t leaving any crumbs behind. I feel that it’s sour grapes with some shops because they missed out on the gravy train. I also feel that some of these shops talk a big game but sometimes charge for things that they don’t actually do or have the capability to do, such as pre- and post-repair scanning. I don’t mean to sound bitter, but when it comes right down to it, insurers are keeping this industry profitable and there’s going to come a time when it will be easier to total a vehicle than let some shops repair it. Just because a repair costs more in one shop than it does in another doesn’t make it a better repair.

A: Thank you for your comments. It seems we share similar career paths, as I’ve also managed and owned several collision centers and was also a senior claims adjuster for a nationally recognized auto insurer. I developed Auto Damage Experts (ADE), while you entered the auto insurance industry as a claims person.

The Golden Rule

Your message made me think of “The Golden Rule”: “The one with all the gold … makes all the rules!”

Today, those insurers who spend the most in advertising seem to be the most aggressive and abusive when it comes to what they often refer to as “cost containment.” One well-known carrier spent over $5 billion in advertising last year and will up that to $5.5 billion this year. Insurers cannot gain that kind of marketing budget merely through savvy investments and astringent business practices.

When an insurer denies a dollar for a legitimate claim and doesn’t pay it, that dollar now becomes 100 percent net profit to them. They should have paid it but were able to hold on to it. And they don’t even need to get the dollar … they already have it in their company’s coffers! I only know of a couple professions that are able to earn a 100 percent net profit … and in most states, neither one of these professions is legal!

On the other hand, if you and I owned an insurance company and I came into your office and said, “Hey, check this out! Twenty-eight percent of the estimates and settlements we write never get repaired, another 40 percent go to low- to mid-quality shops and 12 percent go to those repairers known as high-quality shops and the rest unknown,” we would likely agree that when making settlements where the repair shop is unknown, we could write a bare-bones initial estimate/settlement. If the vehicle owner chooses a higher-quality shop, we’ll handle the supplement accordingly, but if they don’t get it repaired or elect to go to a lower-quality shop, then it’s likely we’ll save money. We would likely agree, as would our stockholders, that that was a reasonable business plan and implement it right away via a simple e-mail memo to our claims staff nationwide.

Deception and Fraud

I also understand there are repairers out there who don’t and/or are unable to perform what they might get paid to do, and that would be considered to be deceptive business practice, consumer fraud and/or insurance fraud. The fewer dishonest repairers, the better for the collision repair industry. Unfortunately, some insurers don’t want to eradicate these players or repairer fraud, as it keeps their claims costs down with no posed liabilities for the insurer.

Unfortunately, many repairers don’t know how to properly deal with insurer underpayments. So, rather than combat it, they go what seems to them to be the easier route and take advantage of the unwary consumer through providing short-cut repairs and over-charges.

I refer to this as the gravity theory that says that “c*$@ rolls downhill,” where insurers under-pay the shop and the shop under-delivers to the customer to try to make a profit and the customer is the one who’s harmed “down the road” with defective work, defective parts, potential safety concerns, premature wear and tear and failures, loss of warranty and a lower re-sale value. While ADE has effective methods to combat such issues (and without getting into litigation), some repairers have become accustomed to “business as usual.”

The problem I have is when the consumer goes to a quality shop and is denied reasonable and necessary repair procedures, parts and/or materials simply because the insurer doesn’t want to pay for them. This is when shops hear from claims people, “We don’t pay for that,” “You’ll have to get your customer to pay for that,” “You’re the only one I have ever heard ask for that,” “That’s not a prevailing competitive practice,” etc.

Like you and millions of others, I spend a lot each year for insurance and I’m supportive of insurers reducing their costs to help keep the cost down. However, I draw the line at them doing so at the expense of the consumer. When insurers’ efforts result in consumer abuse by withholding funds for recommended processes, parts and materials that may negatively affect the consumer and their family’s safety and economic well-being, I take issue with that.

Are All Bad?

Are all auto insurers bad? No, I don’t think so at all. Some of the most trusted insurers provide a high level of ethics and integrity when dealing with repairers and consumers. These are generally not those who spend billions in advertising and their premiums may not be the lowest, but if ever there was a marketing truth, it may be: “You get what you pay for.” However, with some insurers, you may not be provided what you’re entitled to. And the unfortunate thing about insurance is that one doesn’t know the quality of the product they purchased until they need it most … and then it’s too late!

Are all insurance claims people bad? Absolutely not. However, there are many good people doing wrong things for the sake of a paycheck. Many do what they do simply to keep their jobs. I’ve had claims people break down and cry in my shop due to the pressures applied on them by their managers to follow company mandates they didn’t believe in. It’s good for an employee to be loyal and “ride for the brand,” but they need to make sure they get to wear the white hats.

Looking in the Mirror

You seem like a reasonable person, and I hope you work for one of the good guys and are not pressured to under-pay claims. I understand good people can be compelled to do bad things. This is also true for repairers who fail to receive proper amounts to perform proper repairs and under-deliver to their customers.

I couldn’t, in good conscience, do what the insurer I once worked for wanted me to do, and that was why I left that business. I also couldn’t do what some dishonest shop owners/managers do, or those who feel they don’t have a choice. And that’s the reason I started pushing back by educating my customers at my shops and started ADE.

I believe you have some valid points, and I strongly encourage you and others to continue to do the right things for the right reasons, as life is simply too short to look at yourself in the mirror each morning wondering if you’re doing the right thing.

 

  • Bill Fowler

    Excellent article!!

    During the course of meetings I have been involved in recently, with insurers, lawmakers and shop owners participating, the subject of repair standards and what constitutes a “proper” repair came up. I asked the insurance companies in the room if they supported I-CAR, both financially and participation in the training offered. They affirmed that they did. I then asked why both manufacturer and I-CAR training is routinely ignored, in deference to “prevailing competitive practice”. I asked how popular opinion could trump the training they required most, if not all, of their staff to have, opinion often times formed from a position of ignorance.

    “You pay for the training, you know what constitutes a proper repair, yet when confronted with having to adhere to the information received in the training, you ignore the training and defer to popular opinion. Explain that, please.” There were a lot of blank looks and not the first response to my question. The question was rhetorical and everyone in the room knew it. Ignoring proper repair protocol is profitable, VERY profitable.

    • I was once on the I-CAR board in the Tampa Bay area and attended classes along with ins. claims-people. One time, the day following a class on the various types and uses of corrosion protection a claims-person came to my shop to do an estimate and upon reviewing mine he stated they don’t pay for corrosion protection…I advised: “You sat next to me last night in I-Car class and know its necessary” he sheepishly responded; “Yeah…I know… but we don’t pay for it!”.
      They ended up paying for it!

  • Forrest

    Excellent response Barrett!!!

  • small shop owner

    What a great article. Very accurate and well put. It shows both sides of an issue we face. It also shows a valid solution for the repair industry. We don’t like a short estimate, but this has reasonable reasoning why they are initially written, and a valid fair solution with the supplement process that if ALL follow correctly will benefit the customer and industry. The other thing shops have to do is know our true cost of doing business. Did your property taxes go up? insurance? These are fixed costs and should be factored into your hourly rate that should be adjusted to consider these annually. No one is going to tell you that you overlooked your cost of doing business. You must do that yourself and know this, and adjust accordingly. Big business does, Every business needs to.

    • One can see this daily in gas prices. A business owner should be aware of their costs at all times as as the economies of their business change, so they should change to meet them as to maintain the income and profits they need to thrive…not merely survive!

  • William Joseph Cook

    Lol he has more “Icar” classes than shops. How valuable an asset.
    Uh try experience instead, hands on

  • Scott Baldwin

    This industry is lucky to have someone like Barrett in it. Like Rush Limbaugh, only he can articulate what so many of us want to say but can’t!

    • Thank you! I’m encouraged to continue to represent those who feel they can’t speak out. I feel privileged to do so!

  • Kim Horseman

    Apparently he does not work for Progressive.

  • Bill Fowler

    Before I retired, I used to love hearing an insurance adjuster patting himself on the back and blowing about his I-CAR credentials, I assume in an attempt to let me know he was much more qualified than I was and I should not question his decisions. It was then that I would pull out the position statement, either from I-CAR or the manufacturer, proving that he was wrong. I would then respond, ” It comforts me to know that I am in the presence of an expert but I must ask, given your level of knowledge, are you deliberately attempting to shortchange the customer or did you sleep through this portion of the training? I have given the customer a copy of what I just handed you and I feel sure they will be asking you the same question.”

    • When a claims person underwrites and underpays a damage claim its either:
      *Ignorance
      *Gross Incompetence or
      *Intentional Misrepresentation.

      None of which are acceptable when placed in a position of public trust!

      Just say’n…

  • aacalhoun

    I can understand viewpoints from both sides. We have all seen garbage repairs that came from ‘reputable’ shops. We have all dealt with completely unreasonable adjusters. The problem is that ALL shops are treated the same, lumped into 1 category to justify paying the same rates and denying needed/correct procedures. I find it interesting that you can ‘save **% or more’ by switching (not to pick on one, they all have their save money pitch) HOWEVER, why should we accept a prevailing rate when the insurance companies have the FREEDOM to charge what they want for their coverage. I can only imagine the ballyhoo coming from the ins.cos. if they all had to accept 1 rate for all. The travesty of it all! How could they survive, what is next – the sky falling, cats and dogs living together, it would be the end of days!!

    • Actually I wish insurers were compelled to charge the same and as such they would have to compete based upon their service and timeliness which would raise the bar for all.
      I agree with your sentiments regarding the insurers efforts to pay all repairers the same regardless of their level of service and quality and basing their desired rates on the lowest common denominator! Doing so may overpay the low-value, high-volume repairers and underpaying the high-value high-quality repairers.
      There are indeed effective ways to conduct business and be compensated fairly for their efforts.

      • aacalhoun

        Barrett, I agree. Insurance companies absolutely have a right to make a profit. You mention 2 words – reasonable and fair. That is all we ask for when repairing a vehicle to o.e.m. standards. But that doesn’t happen without a great deal of wasting time and delays.
        I just prefer that the Ins. co, would stop driving a wedge of deceit between my shop and my customer. Telling the vehicle owner that it will be faster to go through their (ins.co.) drp network is a misleading tactic. Of course it will be faster, we have to wait for the appraiser, sometimes 5 days, to view the damage and our estimate, which a majority ignore. Then, when a supplement comes up, another possible 5 days. In this scenario, we can’t compete on timely repairs and this is by design.
        In this industry, there is a correlation between volume and profit. As an independent facility, we have zero insurance contracts and are operating at a lower capacity than our bastard step brother drp moguls. Yes, I know, I sound bitter but I’m not, I am realistic.
        I see the inherent poor (hidden) quality the customer receives for ‘trusting’ their insurance company’s recommendation to use the drp facility. This, coupled with the push from the ins. industry to constantly reduce cycle times is leading to disaster, or at the very least, consumer fraud. I refuse to be caught up in this BS

  • Dave Sams

    Barrett,
    I enjoyed your article in response to an adjuster’s comments regarding the payment or non-payment of repairs by insurance companies. I also have an issue with Insurance companies that use benchmark measurements in their DRP programs which may actually penalize a shop performing the work as spelled out by the manufacturers. In warranty measurement arenas, an overall average is used with weighting utilized to equalize the labor rates so all are judged on even ground. An example of a warranty repair in question would be that if an exhaust manifold was to be replaced on a 2014 xyz, that when it is undertaken at dealer A, the exhaust manifold bolts are seized in the head and require removal, drilling and tapping the holes to complete the repair. Dealer A records the time involved in the extra repair, charges out the time and bolts to complete the repair and submits the claim. Dealer B has the same situation arise. Dealer B does not claim the extra time or the bolts but performs the same repair. Dealer A is on the “radar” for “over repair” while Dealer B is not. Dealer A continues to perform the repairs as required by the manufacturer but winds up being audited due to the exposure and being “high in over repairs”. In a DRP status, the collision repairer is measured against another repairer that may not claim some items, but still does the repair, in order to increase their placement on the DRP listings and improve their inbound traffic for the Collision center. This drives the Collision centers to see “how low they can go” in order to gain favorable statuses. I agree that the one who holds the gold makes the rules, but this seems patently inequitable to compete on a level playing field. In my opinion, if everyone claimed everything they should do and did them properly then the field should be more equitable and the chips fall where they may.

