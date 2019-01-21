Body Shop Business
News/Zara's Collision Center
ago

Zara’s Collision Center Donates Percentage of Deer-Hit Repairs to Charity

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

CEMB Introduces New Wheel Alignment System

Missouri Anti-Safety Inspection Bill Reintroduced 

Zara's Collision Center Donates Percentage of Deer-Hit Repairs to Charity

Safety, Time Savings Top U.S. Drivers’ Wish List for Connected Vehicles

Legacy Autobody Group Adds Two Collision Repair Centers in Pennsylvania

Nissan Releases Eight New Position Statements

Sherwin-Williams Automotive Finishes Announces Celebrity Appearances at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction

New 'Who Pays for What?' Survey Finds More Shops Billing and Being Paid for Total Loss Processing

SCRS Encourages Attendance at Jan. 16 Open Board Meeting

Axalta's 2018 Automotive Color Popularity Report Indicates White as Most Popular Color

(Left to right) Zara’s Collision Center Owners Brad and Julie Zara, Amigos En Cristo Founder Jerry Quick and Board Treasurer Gene Wilken

Zara’s Collision Center announced that it donated $12,880 to Amigos En Cristo Ministries based on a commitment to donate 5 percent of each of its deer-hit vehicles up to $250 from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31.

According to Zara’s statistics, the average cost to repair a deer hit is $6,256. The total number of repairable deer hits Zara’s had during their program was 58.

Zara started the program to remedy some of the frustration involved with deer hits, which can be disheartening and costly, not to mention hazardous to the driver and/or passengers.

A check was presented to Jerry Quick, founder of Amigos En Cristo Ministries, and Board Treasurer Gene Wilken on Jan. 14 at Zara’s facility.

Show Full Article