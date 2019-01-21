Zara’s Collision Center Donates Percentage of Deer-Hit Repairs to Charity

Zara’s Collision Center announced that it donated $12,880 to Amigos En Cristo Ministries based on a commitment to donate 5 percent of each of its deer-hit vehicles up to $250 from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31.

According to Zara’s statistics, the average cost to repair a deer hit is $6,256. The total number of repairable deer hits Zara’s had during their program was 58.

Zara started the program to remedy some of the frustration involved with deer hits, which can be disheartening and costly, not to mention hazardous to the driver and/or passengers.

A check was presented to Jerry Quick, founder of Amigos En Cristo Ministries, and Board Treasurer Gene Wilken on Jan. 14 at Zara’s facility.