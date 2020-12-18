Connect with us

Zara’s Collision General Manager Named Chamber Board Chair

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Zara’s Collision Center announced that Brady Smith, general manager of Zara’s, has been named the 2021 board chair for the Greater Springfield (Ill.) Chamber of Commerce, effective Dec. 8, 2020, with a service term of one year. The announcement was made by Chris Hembrough, president and CEO of the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce.

“An immediate challenge in my new role is the ongoing pandemic and supporting members of the Chamber as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times,” said Smith. “The Chamber has, and will continue, to speak with elected officials to ensure our members’ voices are heard during this time. We strive to provide vital resources to our members through various methods in order to enhance their success and advocate on their behalf.”

Smith served as the Chamber’s 1st vice chair for 2020 and has served in board capacities for four years. He completed the Leadership Springfield Program in 2014 and served on its board from 2014-2017.

“Brady will do an exceptional job in this leadership role with the Chamber,” said Brad Zara, owner of Zara’s Collision Center. “He started here in 2013 as our assistant general manager after graduating from Robert Morris University and has taken on greater responsibilities over the years and now serves as our general manager. Brady’s innovation and management here at Zara’s are truly valued. Those capabilities will transfer well to the Chamber’s mission. We’re very proud of his interest in moving our community forward.”

Besides guiding the board at its monthly meetings, Smith will serve on the executive committee that meets every other month and will attend Chamber functions as his schedule allows.

